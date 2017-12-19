Listen Live Sports

Michigan confirms Patterson’s transfer from Ole Miss

December 19, 2017 4:42 pm
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has confirmed that quarterback Shea Patterson is joining the program as a transfer from Mississippi.

Patterson had previously said he’d be joining the Wolverines. His move comes after Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh went through three starting quarterbacks this past season.

In seven games last season, Patterson passed for 2,259 yards and 17 touchdowns, with nine interceptions. He is recovering from a right knee injury that cost him the final month, but he should be healthy enough to compete in 2018.

Ole Miss was hit with NCAA sanctions recently that included a bowl ban next season. The NCAA said Mississippi’s seniors could transfer without sitting out next season. Patterson doesn’t qualify for that — he just finished his sophomore season — but could petition the NCAA to be immediately eligible.

