Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Midshipman faces discipline for scaling chapel in tradition

December 12, 2017 5:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A midshipman who successfully completed a tradition at the U.S. Naval Academy that, as legend has it, carries a reward, will instead face discipline.

The Capital reports academy spokesman Lt. Cmdr. David McKinney said Monday the unnamed midshipman faces serious consequences for scaling 225 feet (69 meters) to place his cap — known as a cover — on top of the chapel’s obelisk last week, in the days leading up to the Army-Navy football game.

The tradition dates back to 1845, and is said to earn the successful midshipman relaxed restrictions. There have been three other reported successful attempts since the 1970s, at least two of which involved midshipmen keeping their feet on the ground.

McKinney says the dangerous nature of the climb moves it beyond the realm of a prank.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Related Topics
Defense Government News Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary Carson shoots pool at Michigan Boys and Girls Club

Today in History

1941: Germany, Italy declare war on US

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4885 0.0155 5.76%
L 2020 26.7641 0.0348 9.23%
L 2030 30.5209 0.0625 13.61%
L 2040 33.2092 0.0785 15.71%
L 2050 19.2222 0.0508 17.63%
G Fund 15.5204 0.0030 2.12%
F Fund 18.0767 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.3873 0.1198 20.49%
S Fund 47.9302 0.0127 17.67%
I Fund 30.2946 0.1449 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.