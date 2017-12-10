Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Miller’s 19 points leads UNC Asheville past Milligan, 97-60

December 10, 2017 5:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Raekwon Miller hit 4 of 6 3-point attempts and led North Carolina-Asheville with 19 points as the Bulldogs overwhelmed the Buffaloes of NAIA member Milligan College, 97-60 on Sunday.

The victory gives UNC Asheville 14 straight wins at home.

The meeting was the first between the former NAIA rivals since the 1995-96 season and counted as a regular-season win for the Bulldogs and an exhibition loss for the Buffaloes.

MaCio Teague added 15 points for UNC Asheville (6-4), while Donovan Gilmore added 13 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. The Bulldogs were 31 of 67 from the field (46 percent), including 11 of 26 from 3-point range (42 percent).

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

UNC Asheville will take a week off, returning to host Western Carolina on Sunday.

David Casaday knocked down 4 of 9 from deep and finished with 16 points to lead Milligan, while Aaron Levarity added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.