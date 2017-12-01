Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

MLB boosts total of drug tests 25 percent

December 1, 2017 5:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball boosted its drug test total 25 percent in the year ending with the World Series.

The sport’s new Independent Public Administrator said there were 10,237 tests of players on 40-man major league rosters, including 8,235 urine samples for performance-enhancing substances, stimulants and the drug DHEA and 2,002 blood samples for human growth hormone.

That was up from 8,281 tests over the previous year, which included 6,634 urine samples and 1,647 blood samples.

Two major leaguers had positive tests for banned stimulants, one each for Adderall and D-Amphetamine. The players were not identified because of the penalty for first offenses for stimulants and the drug DHEA is six additional urine tests over the next year rather than a suspension.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

There were five positive tests for performance-enhancing drugs that resulted in 80-game suspensions: Pittsburgh outfielder Starling Marte (Nandrolone), Philadelphia pitcher Elniery Garcia and Houston pitcher David Paulino (bith Boldenone), Cleveland pitcher Joseph Colon (SARM LGD-4022) and San Francisco pitcher Joan Gregorio (Stanozolol).

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4702 0.0216 5.76%
L 2020 26.7370 0.0543 9.23%
L 2030 30.4886 0.1043 13.61%
L 2040 33.1751 0.1330 15.71%
L 2050 19.2042 0.0873 17.63%
G Fund 15.5093 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0291 -0.0286 3.33%
C Fund 37.1975 0.3157 20.49%
S Fund 48.2398 0.1822 17.67%
I Fund 30.3690 0.0459 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.