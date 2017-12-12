Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Scores

December 12, 2017
 
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Appomattox 48, Buckingham County 42

Atlee 65, J.R. Tucker 41

Barbourville, Ky. 74, Thomas Walker 41

Blacksburg 52, Radford 39

Brooke Point 58, Dominion 24

Chancellor 51, Louisa 41

Colonial Heights 41, York 25

Covington 43, Alleghany 31

Essex 45, Middlesex 36

Fort Defiance 37, Buffalo Gap 34

Foxcroft 57, Fredericksburg Academy 29

Graham 48, James Monroe, W.Va. 32

Hermitage 56, Caroline 52

Hidden Valley 66, Franklin County 44

Jamestown 55, Denbigh 43

John Marshall 48, Armstrong 36

Lebanon 64, Castlewood 10

Lee-Davis 47, George Wythe-Richmond 18

Lord Botetourt 60, Salem 35

Maggie Walker 53, Washington & Lee 48

Martinsville 68, Northside 44

Mountain View Christian Academy 48, Shenandoah Valley Academy 11

New Covenant 65, Holy Cross Regional 40

North Stafford 62, Kettle Run 28

Park View-South Hill 56, Franklin 24

Patriot 64, Christ Chapel Academy 30

Powhatan 43, Albemarle 37

R.E. Lee-Staunton 46, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 34

Riverside 55, Broad Run 20

Rustburg 54, E.C. Glass 51

Seton School 91, Fredericksburg Christian 44

Skyline 44, Clarke County 38

South County 54, James Madison 45

Timberlake Christian 69, Fuqua School 13

Trinity Episcopal 78, Nansemond-Suffolk 27

Varina 69, Prince George 58

W.T. Woodson 43, Potomac Falls 29

Wakefield School 54, King Abdullah 20

West Point 54, Appomattox Regional 51

Westfield 61, Briar Woods 43

William Byrd 53, Pulaski County 44

Woodstock Central 64, Rappahannock County 16

BOYS BASKETBALL

Albemarle 78, Powhatan 64

Alleghany 78, Craig County 33

Amherst County 66, Jefferson Forest 62

Atlee 51, J.R. Tucker 49

Benedictine 64, TJ-Alexandria 44

Blacksburg 58, Floyd County 41

Bluestone 83, Prince Edward County 57

Brookville 84, Heritage-Lynchburg 80

Calvary Temple School 64, Lighthouse Academy 52

Caroline 96, King George 71

Central Wise 73, KACHEA, Tenn. 40

Chelsea Academy 47, Wakefield Country Day 44

Colonial Beach 72, Spotsylvania 61

E.C. Glass 44, Rustburg 36

Essex 62, Middlesex 55

Fort Defiance 65, Buffalo Gap 35

Fredericksburg Christian 65, Seton School 55, OT

Freedom (South Riding) 64, Kettle Run 49

Fuqua School 54, Timberlake Christian 38

Galax 59, Eastern Montgomery 33

Hidden Valley 64, Franklin County 59

Honaker 68, Lebanon 54

Hopewell 73, Blue Ridge 67

Liberty Christian 47, Liberty-Bedford 39

Lloyd Bird 67, James River-Midlothian 61

Madison County 61, Luray 51

Maret, D.C. 74, St. John Paul the Great 63

Mountain View 69, Manassas Park 55

Nandua 67, Greenbrier Christian 65

Narrows 63, Bland County 40

New Covenant 63, Holy Cross Regional 58

Northside 82, Glenvar 49

Park View-South Hill 59, Franklin 52

Peninsula Catholic 66, Gateway Christian 43

Pulaski County 61, Carroll County 48

Roanoke Catholic 67, Fishburne Military 28

Skyline 69, Clarke County 56

Southampton 101, Charles City 55

Staunton River 65, William Campbell 50

Strasburg 54, Moorefield, W.Va. 50

Turner Ashby 50, Pendleton County, W.Va. 43

Varina 64, Hanover 31

Veritas Christian Academy 63, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 40

Washington & Lee 59, Maggie Walker 43

Westfield 70, Briar Woods 46

Woodstock Central 85, Rappahannock County 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Appomattox vs. Buckingham County, ppd.

