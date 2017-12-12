Monday’s Scores

Appomattox 48, Buckingham County 42
Atlee 65, J.R. Tucker 41
Barbourville, Ky. 74, Thomas Walker 41
Blacksburg 52, Radford 39
Brooke Point 58, Dominion 24
Chancellor 51, Louisa 41
Colonial Heights 41, York 25
Covington 43, Alleghany 31
Essex 45, Middlesex 36
Fort Defiance 37, Buffalo Gap 34
Foxcroft 57, Fredericksburg Academy 29
Graham 48, James Monroe, W.Va. 32
Hermitage 56, Caroline 52
Hidden Valley 66, Franklin County 44
Jamestown 55, Denbigh 43
John Marshall 48, Armstrong 36
Lebanon 64, Castlewood 10
Lee-Davis 47, George Wythe-Richmond 18
Lord Botetourt 60, Salem 35
Maggie Walker 53, Washington & Lee 48
Martinsville 68, Northside 44
Mountain View Christian Academy 48, Shenandoah Valley Academy 11
New Covenant 65, Holy Cross Regional 40
North Stafford 62, Kettle Run 28
Park View-South Hill 56, Franklin 24
Patriot 64, Christ Chapel Academy 30
Powhatan 43, Albemarle 37
R.E. Lee-Staunton 46, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 34
Riverside 55, Broad Run 20
Rustburg 54, E.C. Glass 51
Seton School 91, Fredericksburg Christian 44
Skyline 44, Clarke County 38
South County 54, James Madison 45
Timberlake Christian 69, Fuqua School 13
Trinity Episcopal 78, Nansemond-Suffolk 27
Varina 69, Prince George 58
W.T. Woodson 43, Potomac Falls 29
Wakefield School 54, King Abdullah 20
West Point 54, Appomattox Regional 51
Westfield 61, Briar Woods 43
William Byrd 53, Pulaski County 44
Woodstock Central 64, Rappahannock County 16
Albemarle 78, Powhatan 64
Alleghany 78, Craig County 33
Amherst County 66, Jefferson Forest 62
Atlee 51, J.R. Tucker 49
Benedictine 64, TJ-Alexandria 44
Blacksburg 58, Floyd County 41
Bluestone 83, Prince Edward County 57
Brookville 84, Heritage-Lynchburg 80
Calvary Temple School 64, Lighthouse Academy 52
Caroline 96, King George 71
Central Wise 73, KACHEA, Tenn. 40
Chelsea Academy 47, Wakefield Country Day 44
Colonial Beach 72, Spotsylvania 61
E.C. Glass 44, Rustburg 36
Essex 62, Middlesex 55
Fort Defiance 65, Buffalo Gap 35
Fredericksburg Christian 65, Seton School 55, OT
Freedom (South Riding) 64, Kettle Run 49
Fuqua School 54, Timberlake Christian 38
Galax 59, Eastern Montgomery 33
Hidden Valley 64, Franklin County 59
Honaker 68, Lebanon 54
Hopewell 73, Blue Ridge 67
Liberty Christian 47, Liberty-Bedford 39
Lloyd Bird 67, James River-Midlothian 61
Madison County 61, Luray 51
Maret, D.C. 74, St. John Paul the Great 63
Mountain View 69, Manassas Park 55
Nandua 67, Greenbrier Christian 65
Narrows 63, Bland County 40
New Covenant 63, Holy Cross Regional 58
Northside 82, Glenvar 49
Park View-South Hill 59, Franklin 52
Peninsula Catholic 66, Gateway Christian 43
Pulaski County 61, Carroll County 48
Roanoke Catholic 67, Fishburne Military 28
Skyline 69, Clarke County 56
Southampton 101, Charles City 55
Staunton River 65, William Campbell 50
Strasburg 54, Moorefield, W.Va. 50
Turner Ashby 50, Pendleton County, W.Va. 43
Varina 64, Hanover 31
Veritas Christian Academy 63, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 40
Washington & Lee 59, Maggie Walker 43
Westfield 70, Briar Woods 46
Woodstock Central 85, Rappahannock County 25
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Appomattox vs. Buckingham County, ppd.