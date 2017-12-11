Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Sports Transactions

December 11, 2017 3:00 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Named Dan Halem deputy comissioner in addition to his duties as chief legal officer, Chris Park executive vice president/product and marketing, Noah Garden executive vice president/commerce and Chris Marinak executive vice president/strategy, technology and innovation. Promoted chief operating officer Tony Petitti to deputy commissioner/business and media.

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Ramsey and C Tim Federowicz on minor league contracts.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Named Alex Tamin director of major league operations and Jason Pare assistant general manager/research and development.

MIAMI MARLINS — Traded OF Giancarlo Stanton and cash to the N.Y. Yankees for 2B Starlin Castro, RHP Jorge Guzman and SS Jose Devers.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with C Alex Hall and SS Jesse Williams on minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released CB Taurean Nixon from the practice squad. Signed WR Matt Hazel to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Traded QB James Franklin and a 2018 third-round draft pick to Toronto for OL Mason Woods. Announced the resignaton of scout Torey Hunter, who accepted the position of director of player personnel and player development with the B.C. Lions.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Anders Lindback to Milwaukee (AHL). Recalled G Juuse Saros from Milwaukee.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Chris Nell from Hartford (AHL) to Adirondack (ECHL).

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned D Frank Hora on loan to Reading (ECHL). Recalled F Alex Krushelnyski on loan from Reading.

        Coast Guard Cyber Command ‘just as important as cutters and aircraft’

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned D Nicolas Meloche to Colorado (ECHL).

COLLEGE

DELAWARE — Named Kelly Anderson assistant women’s tennis coach.

FLORIDA — Named Nick Savage director of strength and conditioning.

FLORIDA A&M — Named Willie Simmons football coach.

MEMPHIS — Announced the resignation of offensive coordinator and running backs coach Darrell Dickey to become offensive coordinator at Texas A&M.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: Germany, Italy declare war on US

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.