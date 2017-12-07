Listen Live Sports

Moneke, Schneider push UC Davis past Pacific 71-67

December 7, 2017 1:05 am
 
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Chima Moneke scored 20 points, Siler Schneider added 18 points and UC Davis held off Pacific 71-67 on Wednesday night to end the Tigers’ three-game win streak.

Anthony Townes’ tip-in basket with 11 seconds brought Pacific to 69-67 but TJ Shorts II made a pair of free throws to end it.

UC Davis (6-2) led 33-25 at halftime and led the entire second half but never by more than nine. Roberto Gallinat hit a 3-pointer with 40 seconds and brought the Tigers to within 67-63. Michael Onyebalu made 1 of 2 free throws, and after Schneider fouled Kendall Small, Small made a pair to reduce the deficit to 68-65.

Moneke and Schneider combined to shoot 14 of 25 from the field, Shorts II scored 14 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the free throw line and Onyebalu, 10.

Gallinat led Pacific (5-5) with 19 points, Anthony Townes had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Small scored 13 and Jack Williams, 12 and Jahlil Tripp grabbed 12 rebounds.

