Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mooney, South Dakota hold off NAU 90-77 in busy 2nd half

December 15, 2017 12:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Matt Mooney scored 22 of his 24 points after halftime as South Dakota held off a suddenly lively Northern Arizona 90-77 Thursday night, winning for the fifth time in six games.

South Dakota (10-3) led 38-23 by halftime as two of Northern Arizona’s best scorers had combined for just five points. After the break it was time for something completely different. JoJo Anderson caught fire for Northern Arizona (2-9) scoring 27 of his career-high 30 points with four 3-pointers a blocked shot and three steals in the last 20 minutes when the Lumberjacks came as close as five twice.

Mooney scored to chill the first NAU rally and did it again late in the game. Mooney fouled Anderson, turning his 3-pointer into a 4-point play that cut the lead to 78-73 with three minutes left.

Mooney scored four straight and six of the next nine as South Dakota built the lead to 87-75 by 1:25. Tyler Hagedorn added 20 points and Nick Fuller a career-high 17. The 10-3 start is South Dakota’s best in Division I.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Carlos Hines added 10 points for NAU in his second game of the season after injury. Chris Bowling scored 13 but was of three Lumberjacks to foul out.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Family plays with Discovery Agents app in national forest

Today in History

Dec. 14, 1962: Mariner 2 flies by Venus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4853 -0.0133 5.76%
L 2020 26.7477 -0.0356 9.23%
L 2030 30.4804 -0.0713 13.61%
L 2040 33.1537 -0.0930 15.71%
L 2050 19.1832 -0.0622 17.63%
G Fund 15.5234 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1345 0.0099 3.33%
C Fund 37.2839 -0.1465 20.49%
S Fund 47.5187 -0.3896 17.67%
I Fund 30.3193 -0.0489 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.