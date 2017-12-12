Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Morehead State beats NAIA DII Kentucky Christian 85-57

December 12, 2017 1:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Londell King had a season-high 17 points and seven rebounds, Jordan Walker added 14 points, and Morehead State beat NAIA Division II Kentucky Christian 85-57 on Tuesday.

King scored 12 of his points in the second half, on 5-of-6 shooting, to extend Morehead State’s winning streak against non NCAA Division I opponents to 52 games.

A.J. Hicks scored 11 points for Morehead State (3-6), which shot 50 percent from the floor.

Hayden Dunn, averaging a team-high 27 points per game, scored 14 points on 4-of-14 shooting for Kentucky Christian. Cole Gilliland had 12 points and seven rebounds and Brandon Barnes added 11 points. The Knights shot 32.2 percent and were outrebounded 50-27.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Kentucky Christian was within 29-24 but only made one field goal in the final four minutes of the first half. KCU trailed by double digits the entire second half.

Morehead State leads the series 9-0, including a 106-41 victory last season.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NORAD volunteers poised to track Santa

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court action makes Bush president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4885 0.0155 5.76%
L 2020 26.7641 0.0348 9.23%
L 2030 30.5209 0.0625 13.61%
L 2040 33.2092 0.0785 15.71%
L 2050 19.2222 0.0508 17.63%
G Fund 15.5204 0.0030 2.12%
F Fund 18.0767 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.3873 0.1198 20.49%
S Fund 47.9302 0.0127 17.67%
I Fund 30.2946 0.1449 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.