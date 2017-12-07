Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mother of slain football player testifies at murder trial

December 7, 2017 5:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The mother of a 15-year-old football player who was fatally shot in Tennessee while shielding friends from gunfire has testified at his murder trial.

Zenobia Dobson told jurors Thursday about her son playing football and called herself a “football mom.” WBIR-TV reports that prosecutors in the Knox County Criminal Court trial put a photo of her slain son, Zaevion, on the easel next to the witness stand.

Zenobia Dobson testified during the third day of testimony at the Knoxville trial of Christopher Drone Bassett, Kipling Deshawn Colbert and Richard Gregory Williams III. All three face murder charges in Dobson’s Dec. 17, 2015, shooting death.

After the shooting, Dobson was praised by then-President Barack Obama for his bravery. Dobson posthumously received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2016 ESPYs.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

___

Information from: WBIR-TV, http://www.wbir.com/

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Webb telescope emerges from cryogenic test chamber

Today in History

1941: Japan bombs Pearl Harbor

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4419 -0.0072 5.76%
L 2020 26.6514 -0.0212 9.23%
L 2030 30.3081 -0.0445 13.61%
L 2040 32.9372 -0.0588 15.71%
L 2050 19.0433 -0.0399 17.63%
G Fund 15.5154 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1173 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9450 -0.0032 20.49%
S Fund 47.3794 -0.2095 17.67%
I Fund 29.9801 -0.1833 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.