Motuzis with 29, American rolls to 74-63 win over Howard

December 9, 2017 7:20 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Larry Motuzis scored a career-high 29 points with eight rebounds and American University snapped a three-game skid, rolling to a 74-63 win over Howard on Saturday night.

Motuzis was 8 of 16 from the field and 11 of 16 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (3-6). Sa’eed Nelson added 21 points and six assists and Sam Iorio had 10 points and 11 rebounds. The team had a 43-33 rebounding edge over Howard.

American got off to a slow start in the first half and trailed 29-23 late but finished the last three minutes on an 8-0 run to lead 31-29 at the break.

Motuzis hit a 3-pointer early in the second half and followed with two 3-point plays, pushing the Eagles to a 41-34 advantage with 14:55 to go. Charles Williams answered with a dunk to get Howard within five but the Bison (1-10) would not get closer.

Williams scored 18 points to lead the Bison who have lost their last three and have yet to beat a Division I team.

