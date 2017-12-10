National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|348
|223
|Buffalo
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|227
|283
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|266
|288
|Miami
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|209
|298
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|266
|282
|Jacksonville
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|299
|178
|Houston
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|296
|309
|Indianapolis
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|205
|330
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|281
|213
|Baltimore
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|280
|207
|Cincinnati
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|226
|271
|Cleveland
|0
|12
|0
|.000
|176
|308
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|329
|289
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|268
|212
|Oakland
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|264
|304
|Denver
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|206
|315
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|361
|215
|Dallas
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|316
|294
|Washington
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|272
|314
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|11
|0
|.154
|199
|321
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|370
|263
|Carolina
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|300
|262
|Atlanta
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|294
|261
|Tampa Bay
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|264
|312
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|309
|235
|Detroit
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|338
|329
|Green Bay
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|258
|281
|Chicago
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|224
|274
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|361
|222
|Seattle
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|290
|222
|Arizona
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|219
|310
|San Francisco
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|202
|298
Atlanta 20, New Orleans 17
Dallas 30, N.Y. Giants 10
Carolina 31, Minnesota 24
Chicago 33, Cincinnati 7
Kansas City 26, Oakland 15
Detroit 24, Tampa Bay 21
Buffalo 13, Indianapolis 7, OT
San Francisco at Houston, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.
New England at Miami, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Indianapolis, 8:25 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Oakland, 8:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 8:30 p.m.