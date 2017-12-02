NBA G League

|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Maine
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Long Island
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Westchester
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Raptors
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Wisconsin
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|Grand Rapids
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Windy City
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Canton
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Lakeland
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Erie
|5
|8
|.385
|2½
|Greensboro
|3
|8
|.273
|3½
|Delaware
|2
|8
|.200
|4
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|5
|5
|.500
|—
|Oklahoma City
|5
|6
|.455
|½
|Memphis
|4
|6
|.400
|1
|Iowa
|2
|7
|.222
|2½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|South Bay
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Santa Cruz
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Agua Caliente
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|Northern Arizona
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Reno
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Austin
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|Texas
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Salt Lake City
|1
|10
|.091
|7½
___
Long Island 126, Canton 101
Grand Rapids 108, Erie 105 OT
Maine 102, Raptors 93
Oklahoma City 100, Salt Lake City 82
Santa Cruz 104, Sioux Falls 84
Wisconsin 116, Iowa 109
Texas 111, Austin 102
Delaware at Memphis, 1 p.m.
Reno at Erie, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Maine, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Austin, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 2 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.