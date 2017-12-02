Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA G League

December 2, 2017 12:31 am
 
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Maine 7 3 .700
Long Island 7 4 .636 ½
Westchester 7 4 .636 ½
Raptors 4 6 .400 3
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Fort Wayne 8 1 .889
Wisconsin 7 3 .700
Grand Rapids 6 8 .429
Windy City 4 6 .400
Canton 3 6 .333 5
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Lakeland 6 4 .600
Erie 5 8 .385
Greensboro 3 8 .273
Delaware 2 8 .200 4
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Sioux Falls 5 5 .500
Oklahoma City 5 6 .455 ½
Memphis 4 6 .400 1
Iowa 2 7 .222
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
South Bay 8 1 .889
Santa Cruz 8 5 .615 2
Agua Caliente 6 5 .545 3
Northern Arizona 4 6 .400
Reno 3 5 .375
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Rio Grande Valley 9 3 .750
Austin 8 4 .667 1
Texas 5 5 .500 3
Salt Lake City 1 10 .091

___

Friday’s Games

Long Island 126, Canton 101

Grand Rapids 108, Erie 105 OT

Maine 102, Raptors 93

Oklahoma City 100, Salt Lake City 82

Santa Cruz 104, Sioux Falls 84

Wisconsin 116, Iowa 109

Texas 111, Austin 102

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Reno at Erie, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Maine, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Austin, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Raptors at Long Island, 2 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

