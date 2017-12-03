Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA G League

December 3, 2017 10:59 pm
 
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Long Island 8 4 .667
Westchester 8 4 .667
Maine 7 4 .636 ½
Raptors 4 7 .364
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Fort Wayne 8 2 .800
Wisconsin 7 3 .700 1
Grand Rapids 6 8 .429 4
Windy City 4 6 .400 4
Canton 3 6 .333
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Lakeland 6 5 .545
Erie 5 9 .357
Greensboro 3 9 .250
Delaware 2 9 .182 4
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Oklahoma City 6 6 .500
Sioux Falls 5 6 .455 ½
Memphis 5 6 .455 ½
Iowa 2 8 .200 3
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
South Bay 8 2 .800
Santa Cruz 9 5 .643 1
Agua Caliente 7 5 .583 2
Northern Arizona 5 6 .455
Reno 4 5 .444
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Rio Grande Valley 10 3 .769
Austin 8 5 .615 2
Texas 6 5 .545 3
Salt Lake City 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 101, Delaware 98

Reno 121, Erie 110

Westchester 107, Fort Wayne 94

Northern Arizona 128, Lakeland 105

Rio Grande Valley 118, Maine 110

Salt Lake City 102, Austin 97

Oklahoma City 110, Greensboro 87

Agua Caliente 109, South Bay 99

Sunday’s Games

Long Island 95, Raptors 88

Texas 125, Iowa 100

Santa Cruz 116, Sioux Falls 95

Monday’s Games

Greensboro at Delaware, 6:30 p.m.

Reno at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Canton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

