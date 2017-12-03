NBA G League

|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Long Island
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Westchester
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Maine
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Raptors
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Wisconsin
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|Grand Rapids
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|Windy City
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Canton
|3
|6
|.333
|4½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Lakeland
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Erie
|5
|9
|.357
|2½
|Greensboro
|3
|9
|.250
|3½
|Delaware
|2
|9
|.182
|4
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|6
|6
|.500
|—
|Sioux Falls
|5
|6
|.455
|½
|Memphis
|5
|6
|.455
|½
|Iowa
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|South Bay
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Santa Cruz
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Agua Caliente
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|Northern Arizona
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|Reno
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Austin
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Texas
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|Salt Lake City
|2
|10
|.167
|7½
___
Memphis 101, Delaware 98
Reno 121, Erie 110
Westchester 107, Fort Wayne 94
Northern Arizona 128, Lakeland 105
Rio Grande Valley 118, Maine 110
Salt Lake City 102, Austin 97
Oklahoma City 110, Greensboro 87
Agua Caliente 109, South Bay 99
Long Island 95, Raptors 88
Texas 125, Iowa 100
Santa Cruz 116, Sioux Falls 95
Greensboro at Delaware, 6:30 p.m.
Reno at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Canton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.