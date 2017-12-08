Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

December 8, 2017 10:12 pm
 
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Westchester 10 5 .667
Long Island 8 5 .615 1
Maine 8 6 .571
Raptors 4 9 .308 5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Fort Wayne 10 3 .769
Wisconsin 8 4 .667
Grand Rapids 7 9 .438
Canton 5 7 .417
Windy City 5 7 .417
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Lakeland 8 5 .615
Greensboro 5 9 .357
Erie 5 10 .333 4
Delaware 3 11 .214
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Oklahoma City 7 6 .538
Sioux Falls 6 6 .500 ½
Memphis 5 7 .417
Iowa 3 8 .273 3
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
South Bay 9 2 .818
Santa Cruz 10 5 .667 1
Agua Caliente 7 6 .538 3
Northern Arizona 5 7 .417
Reno 4 8 .333
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Rio Grande Valley 13 3 .813
Austin 8 7 .533
Texas 6 7 .462
Salt Lake City 3 10 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

Santa Cruz 107, Austin 102

Friday’s Games

Canton 120, Delaware 113

Grand Rapids 101, Raptors 87

Greensboro 132, Reno 126

Lakeland 106, Fort Wayne 101

Maine 113, Erie 93

Westchester 116, Texas 112

Salt Lake City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley 122, Windy City 112

Oklahoma City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greensboro at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Texas at Maine, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

