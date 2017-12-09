Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

December 9, 2017 10:07 pm
 
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Westchester 10 5 .667
Long Island 9 5 .643 ½
Maine 8 7 .533 2
Raptors 4 9 .308 5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Fort Wayne 10 4 .714
Wisconsin 9 5 .643 1
Grand Rapids 7 9 .438 4
Canton 5 7 .417 4
Windy City 5 7 .417 4
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Lakeland 9 5 .643
Greensboro 5 10 .333
Erie 5 10 .333
Delaware 3 11 .214 6
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Oklahoma City 7 7 .500
Sioux Falls 6 7 .462 ½
Memphis 6 7 .462 ½
Iowa 4 8 .333 2
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
South Bay 10 2 .833
Santa Cruz 10 5 .667
Agua Caliente 8 6 .571 3
Northern Arizona 5 8 .385
Reno 4 8 .333 6
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Rio Grande Valley 13 3 .813
Austin 8 7 .533
Texas 7 7 .500 5
Salt Lake City 3 11 .214 9

___

Friday’s Games

Canton 120, Delaware 113

Grand Rapids 101, Raptors 87

Greensboro 132, Reno 126

Lakeland 106, Fort Wayne 101

Maine 113, Erie 93

Westchester 116, Texas 112

Iowa 104, Salt Lake City 98

Rio Grande Valley 122, Windy City 112

Wisconsin 113, Oklahoma City 111

Agua Caliente 125, Northern Arizona 113

South Bay 139, Sioux Falls 135 OT

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 112, Greensboro 94

Lakeland 109, Fort Wayne 108 OT

Texas 127, Maine 105

Long Island 109, Wisconsin 105

Sunday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Austin, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Westchester at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

South Bay at Reno, 9 p.m.

