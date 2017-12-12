Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

December 12, 2017 9:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Westchester 11 5 .688
Long Island 10 5 .667 ½
Maine 8 8 .500 3
Raptors 4 9 .308
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Fort Wayne 10 4 .714
Wisconsin 9 5 .643 1
Grand Rapids 7 9 .438 4
Canton 5 7 .417 4
Windy City 5 8 .385
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Lakeland 10 5 .667
Greensboro 5 10 .333 5
Erie 5 10 .333 5
Delaware 4 11 .267 6
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Oklahoma City 8 7 .533
Sioux Falls 6 7 .462 1
Memphis 6 8 .429
Iowa 4 8 .333
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
South Bay 11 3 .786
Santa Cruz 10 6 .625 2
Agua Caliente 8 6 .571 3
Reno 5 8 .385
Northern Arizona 5 9 .357 6
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Rio Grande Valley 13 3 .813
Austin 9 7 .563 4
Texas 7 8 .467
Salt Lake City 3 12 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Long Island 124, Texas 112

South Bay 106, Salt Lake City 97

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware 121, Maine 118

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Lakeland 117, Windy City 116

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Westchester at Reno, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Erie, 7 p.m.

        Coast Guard Cyber Command ‘just as important as cutters and aircraft’

Texas at Raptors, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NORAD volunteers poised to track Santa

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court action makes Bush president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4921 0.0036 5.76%
L 2020 26.7720 0.0079 9.23%
L 2030 30.5349 0.0140 13.61%
L 2040 33.2261 0.0169 15.71%
L 2050 19.2328 0.0106 17.63%
G Fund 15.5214 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0682 -0.0085 3.33%
C Fund 37.4464 0.0591 20.49%
S Fund 47.8254 -0.1048 17.67%
I Fund 30.3180 0.0234 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.