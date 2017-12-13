NBA G League

|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Westchester
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Long Island
|10
|5
|.667
|1
|Maine
|8
|8
|.500
|3½
|Raptors
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Wisconsin
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Grand Rapids
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|Canton
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|Windy City
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Lakeland
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Greensboro
|5
|10
|.333
|5
|Erie
|5
|10
|.333
|5
|Delaware
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Sioux Falls
|6
|7
|.462
|1
|Memphis
|6
|8
|.429
|1½
|Iowa
|4
|8
|.333
|2½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|South Bay
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Agua Caliente
|9
|6
|.600
|2½
|Santa Cruz
|10
|7
|.588
|2½
|Northern Arizona
|6
|9
|.400
|5½
|Reno
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Austin
|9
|7
|.563
|3½
|Texas
|7
|8
|.467
|5
|Salt Lake City
|3
|12
|.200
|9
Delaware 121, Maine 118
Lakeland 117, Windy City 116
Agua Caliente 110, Rio Grande Valley 109
Northern Arizona 138, Santa Cruz 94
Westchester 116, Reno 106
Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Erie, 7 p.m.
Texas at Raptors, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Maine, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.