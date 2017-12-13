Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

December 13, 2017 12:10 am
 
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Westchester 12 5 .706
Long Island 10 5 .667 1
Maine 8 8 .500
Raptors 4 9 .308 6
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Fort Wayne 10 4 .714
Wisconsin 9 5 .643 1
Grand Rapids 7 9 .438 4
Canton 5 7 .417 4
Windy City 5 8 .385
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Lakeland 10 5 .667
Greensboro 5 10 .333 5
Erie 5 10 .333 5
Delaware 4 11 .267 6
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Oklahoma City 8 7 .533
Sioux Falls 6 7 .462 1
Memphis 6 8 .429
Iowa 4 8 .333
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
South Bay 11 3 .786
Agua Caliente 9 6 .600
Santa Cruz 10 7 .588
Northern Arizona 6 9 .400
Reno 5 9 .357 6
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Rio Grande Valley 13 4 .765
Austin 9 7 .563
Texas 7 8 .467 5
Salt Lake City 3 12 .200 9

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware 121, Maine 118

Lakeland 117, Windy City 116

Agua Caliente 110, Rio Grande Valley 109

Northern Arizona 138, Santa Cruz 94

Westchester 116, Reno 106

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Erie, 7 p.m.

Texas at Raptors, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Maine, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

