Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

December 15, 2017 9:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Westchester 12 5 .706
Long Island 11 5 .688 ½
Maine 9 8 .529 3
Raptors 5 10 .333 6
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Fort Wayne 10 5 .667
Wisconsin 9 6 .600 1
Grand Rapids 8 10 .444
Canton 6 8 .429
Windy City 6 8 .429
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Lakeland 10 5 .667
Greensboro 6 10 .375
Erie 6 10 .375
Delaware 4 12 .250
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Oklahoma City 8 8 .500
Sioux Falls 7 7 .500
Memphis 6 9 .400
Iowa 5 8 .385
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
South Bay 11 3 .786
Santa Cruz 10 7 .588
Agua Caliente 9 7 .563 3
Northern Arizona 6 9 .400
Reno 5 9 .357 6
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Rio Grande Valley 14 4 .778
Austin 9 7 .563 4
Texas 7 9 .438 6
Salt Lake City 3 13 .188 10

___

Thursday’s Games

Long Island 108, Salt Lake City 94

Maine 110, Fort Wayne 107

Rio Grande Valley 117, Agua Caliente 112

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement
Friday’s Games

Windy City 110, Canton 105

Grand Rapids 108, Delaware 100

Greensboro 107, Raptors 106 OT

Northern Arizona at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

        More senior executive reassignments are likely coming, Interior deputy says

Oklahoma City at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Westchester at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Erie at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Westchester at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC chief visits Argentine nuclear plant

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.5070 0.0217 5.76%
L 2020 26.8012 0.0535 9.23%
L 2030 30.5827 0.1023 13.61%
L 2040 33.2854 0.1317 15.71%
L 2050 19.2702 0.0870 17.63%
G Fund 15.5244 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1315 -0.0030 3.33%
C Fund 37.6209 0.3370 20.49%
S Fund 48.0689 0.5502 17.67%
I Fund 30.1911 -0.1282 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.