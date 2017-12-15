NBA G League

|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Westchester
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Long Island
|11
|5
|.688
|½
|Maine
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Raptors
|5
|10
|.333
|6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Wisconsin
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|Grand Rapids
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|Canton
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|Windy City
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Lakeland
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Greensboro
|6
|10
|.375
|4½
|Erie
|6
|10
|.375
|4½
|Delaware
|4
|12
|.250
|6½
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|8
|8
|.500
|—
|Sioux Falls
|7
|7
|.500
|—
|Memphis
|6
|9
|.400
|1½
|Iowa
|5
|8
|.385
|1½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|South Bay
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Santa Cruz
|10
|7
|.588
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|9
|7
|.563
|3
|Northern Arizona
|6
|9
|.400
|5½
|Reno
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Austin
|9
|7
|.563
|4
|Texas
|7
|9
|.438
|6
|Salt Lake City
|3
|13
|.188
|10
___
Long Island 108, Salt Lake City 94
Maine 110, Fort Wayne 107
Rio Grande Valley 117, Agua Caliente 112
Windy City 110, Canton 105
Grand Rapids 108, Delaware 100
Greensboro 107, Raptors 106 OT
Northern Arizona at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Westchester at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Erie at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Westchester at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.