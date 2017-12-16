NBA G League

|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Westchester
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Long Island
|11
|5
|.688
|1
|Maine
|9
|8
|.529
|3½
|Raptors
|5
|10
|.333
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Wisconsin
|10
|6
|.625
|½
|Grand Rapids
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|Canton
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|Windy City
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Lakeland
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Greensboro
|6
|10
|.375
|4½
|Erie
|6
|10
|.375
|4½
|Delaware
|4
|12
|.250
|6½
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|8
|9
|.471
|—
|Sioux Falls
|7
|8
|.467
|—
|Memphis
|7
|9
|.438
|½
|Iowa
|5
|9
|.357
|1½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|South Bay
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Agua Caliente
|9
|7
|.563
|2½
|Santa Cruz
|10
|8
|.556
|2½
|Northern Arizona
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|Reno
|5
|9
|.357
|5½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Austin
|10
|7
|.588
|3
|Texas
|8
|9
|.471
|5
|Salt Lake City
|3
|13
|.188
|9½
___
Windy City 110, Canton 105
Grand Rapids 108, Delaware 100
Greensboro 107, Raptors 106 OT
Northern Arizona 131, Iowa 108
Wisconsin 117, Sioux Falls 108
Austin 111, Rio Grande Valley 95
Texas 118, Oklahoma City 116
Memphis 123, Santa Cruz 115
Westchester 119, South Bay 113
Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Erie at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Westchester at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Canton at Austin, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.
Memphis at South Bay, 8 p.m.