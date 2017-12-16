Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

December 16, 2017
 
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Westchester 13 5 .722
Long Island 11 6 .647
Maine 10 8 .556 3
Raptors 5 10 .333
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Fort Wayne 10 6 .625
Wisconsin 10 6 .625
Grand Rapids 9 10 .474
Canton 6 8 .429 3
Windy City 6 8 .429 3
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Lakeland 11 5 .688
Greensboro 6 10 .375 5
Erie 6 10 .375 5
Delaware 4 12 .250 7
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Sioux Falls 7 8 .467
Oklahoma City 8 10 .444 ½
Memphis 7 9 .438 ½
Iowa 5 9 .357
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
South Bay 11 4 .733
Agua Caliente 10 7 .588 2
Santa Cruz 10 8 .556
Northern Arizona 7 9 .438
Reno 5 9 .357
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Rio Grande Valley 14 5 .737
Austin 10 7 .588 3
Texas 8 9 .471 5
Salt Lake City 3 14 .176 10

Friday’s Games

Windy City 110, Canton 105

Grand Rapids 108, Delaware 100

Greensboro 107, Raptors 106 OT

Northern Arizona 131, Iowa 108

Wisconsin 117, Sioux Falls 108

Austin 111, Rio Grande Valley 95

Texas 118, Oklahoma City 116

Memphis 123, Santa Cruz 115

Westchester 119, South Bay 113

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids 103, Fort Wayne 101

Lakeland 100, Long Island 90

Maine 108, Salt Lake City 87

Agua Caliente 99, Oklahoma City 94

Raptors at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Erie at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Westchester at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Canton at Austin, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.

Memphis at South Bay, 8 p.m.

