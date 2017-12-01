NCAA Basketball

Listen Live Sports

All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
z-Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UMBC 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Maine 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Thursday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn 79, Hartford 78

Friday’s Games

UMBC at Army, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bryant at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Maine at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Vermont at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Boston College at Hartford, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at NJIT, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Houston 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Temple 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
SMU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UConn 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Memphis 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UCF 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
South Florida 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
East Carolina 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Thursday’s Games

Elon 79, South Florida 78, OT

UAB 71, Memphis 56

East Carolina 93, UNC-Wilmington 88, OT

Missouri 62, UCF 59

Temple 76, South Carolina 60

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Xavier, 12 p.m.

Wichita St. at Baylor, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at UConn, 4 p.m.

Mercer at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Delaware St. at East Carolina, 5 p.m.

South Florida at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at SMU, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tulane at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

UCF at Alabama, 2 p.m.

Temple at George Washington, 2:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Davidson 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
La Salle 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
VCU 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Dayton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
UMass 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Fordham 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Richmond 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Friday’s Games

La Salle at Towson, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Davidson, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Fordham, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at Butler, 2 p.m.

UMass at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Providence at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.

Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 5:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at VCU, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Temple at George Washington, 2:30 p.m.

George Mason at Auburn, 3 p.m.

Dayton at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duke 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Virginia 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Miami 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
North Carolina 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Clemson 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
NC State 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Boston College 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. 81, Notre Dame 63

Friday’s Games

Duquesne at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Davidson, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh at Virginia, 12 p.m.

SC State at NC State, 12 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Mississippi, 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Kansas, 5:30 p.m.

Boston College at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Miami, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tulane at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Clemson, 3 p.m.

Seton Hall at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
NJIT 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
North Florida 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Thursday’s Games

West Virginia 102, NJIT 69

Campbell 85, Stetson 78

Bethune-Cookman 77, Jacksonville 66

Seattle 66, Kennesaw St. 54

Saturday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at NJIT, 2 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
TCU 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667

___

Thursday’s Games

Seton Hall 89, Texas Tech 79

West Virginia 102, NJIT 69

Oklahoma 82, North Texas 72

Saturday’s Games

Wichita St. at Baylor, 2 p.m.

Yale at TCU, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Kansas, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas St. at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.

MVSU at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Providence 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Xavier 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
St. John’s 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Creighton 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Butler 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Marquette 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
DePaul 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Seton Hall 89, Texas Tech 79

Friday’s Games

Creighton at Gonzaga, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Xavier, 12 p.m.

Georgia at Marquette, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at Butler, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m.

Providence at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.

Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seton Hall at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Idaho 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
z-N. Colorado 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Montana St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
North Dakota 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Montana 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
S. Utah 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Thursday’s Games

Santa Clara 89, N. Arizona 57

Fresno St. 83, Weber St. 71

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

E. Washington at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

CS Northridge at Montana, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Liberty 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
High Point 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Longwood 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Campbell 85, Stetson 78

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Radford at VMI, 1 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.

NC A&T at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at Clemson, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Minnesota 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Illinois 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Rutgers 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Purdue 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Nebraska 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Penn St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Maryland 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Michigan 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Iowa 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Indiana 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Northwestern 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. 81, Notre Dame 63

Friday’s Games

Purdue at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indiana at Michigan, 12:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Northwestern at Purdue, 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
z-Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UC Davis 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Thursday’s Games

Pacific 57, UC Riverside 55

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis at Washington St., 3 p.m.

Fresno St. at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii at Utah, 7 p.m.

UC Riverside at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Nevada at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stanford at Long Beach St., 5 p.m.

CS Northridge at Montana, 9 p.m.

