NCAA Basketball

|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
LIU Brooklyn 79, Hartford 78
UMBC at Army, 5 p.m.
Bryant at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Maine at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Vermont at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Boston College at Hartford, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at NJIT, 2 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
___
Elon 79, South Florida 78, OT
UAB 71, Memphis 56
East Carolina 93, UNC-Wilmington 88, OT
Missouri 62, UCF 59
Temple 76, South Carolina 60
Cincinnati at Xavier, 12 p.m.
Wichita St. at Baylor, 2 p.m.
Tulsa at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at UConn, 4 p.m.
Mercer at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Delaware St. at East Carolina, 5 p.m.
South Florida at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at SMU, 10 p.m.
Tulane at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
UCF at Alabama, 2 p.m.
Temple at George Washington, 2:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
La Salle at Towson, 2 p.m.
Duquesne at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Davidson, 8 p.m.
Maine at Fordham, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Saint Louis at Butler, 2 p.m.
UMass at South Carolina, 2 p.m.
Richmond at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.
Providence at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.
Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 5:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at VCU, 7 p.m.
Temple at George Washington, 2:30 p.m.
George Mason at Auburn, 3 p.m.
Dayton at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
___
Michigan St. 81, Notre Dame 63
Duquesne at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Davidson, 8 p.m.
Lehigh at Virginia, 12 p.m.
SC State at NC State, 12 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Mississippi, 2 p.m.
South Dakota at Duke, 3:30 p.m.
Richmond at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Kansas, 5:30 p.m.
Boston College at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Miami, 8 p.m.
Tulane at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Clemson, 3 p.m.
Seton Hall at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
West Virginia 102, NJIT 69
Campbell 85, Stetson 78
Bethune-Cookman 77, Jacksonville 66
Seattle 66, Kennesaw St. 54
SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at NJIT, 2 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
___
Seton Hall 89, Texas Tech 79
West Virginia 102, NJIT 69
Oklahoma 82, North Texas 72
Wichita St. at Baylor, 2 p.m.
Yale at TCU, 5 p.m.
Syracuse at Kansas, 5:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.
MVSU at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Seton Hall 89, Texas Tech 79
Creighton at Gonzaga, 10:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Xavier, 12 p.m.
Georgia at Marquette, 2 p.m.
Saint Louis at Butler, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m.
Providence at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.
Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 5:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Coppin St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|z-N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Santa Clara 89, N. Arizona 57
Fresno St. 83, Weber St. 71
Montana St. at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
E. Washington at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Idaho at Nicholls, 7 p.m.
CS Northridge at Montana, 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Campbell 85, Stetson 78
UNC-Greensboro at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Radford at VMI, 1 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.
NC A&T at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Clemson, 3 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
___
Michigan St. 81, Notre Dame 63
Purdue at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan, 12:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.
Northwestern at Purdue, 4 p.m.
Nebraska at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|z-Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Pacific 57, UC Riverside 55
UC Davis at Washington St., 3 p.m.
Fresno St. at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Hawaii at Utah, 7 p.m.
UC Riverside at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Nevada at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Pepperdine at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Stanford at Long Beach St., 5 p.m.
CS Northridge at Montana, 9 p.m.