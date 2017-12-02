Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

December 2, 2017 3:01 am
 
5 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
z-Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Maine 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Friday’s Games

Army 81, UMBC 70

Saturday’s Games

Bryant at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

Maine at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

UMBC at The Citadel, 3 p.m.

Vermont at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Boston College at Hartford, 7 p.m.

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Stony Brook at LIU Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Houston 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Temple 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
SMU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UConn 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Memphis 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UCF 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
South Florida 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
East Carolina 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Xavier, 12 p.m.

Wichita St. at Baylor, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at UConn, 4 p.m.

Mercer at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Delaware St. at East Carolina, 5 p.m.

South Florida at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at SMU, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tulane at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

UCF at Alabama, 2 p.m.

Temple at George Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Campbell at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
VCU 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
La Salle 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Dayton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Davidson 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
UMass 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Duquesne 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Fordham 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Richmond 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Friday’s Games

Towson 67, La Salle 60

Pittsburgh 76, Duquesne 64

North Carolina 85, Davidson 75

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at La Salle, 9:30 a.m.

Maine at Fordham, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at Butler, 2 p.m.

UMass at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Providence at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.

Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 5:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at VCU, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Temple at George Washington, 2:30 p.m.

George Mason at Auburn, 3 p.m.

Dayton at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Md.-Eastern Shore at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duke 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Virginia 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Miami 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Clemson 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
NC State 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Boston College 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 76, Duquesne 64

Grambling St. 64, Georgia Tech 63

North Carolina 85, Davidson 75

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh at Virginia, 12 p.m.

SC State at NC State, 12 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Mississippi, 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Kansas, 5:30 p.m.

Boston College at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Miami, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tulane at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Clemson, 3 p.m.

Seton Hall at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Florida St. at Florida, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Stetson 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
NJIT 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
North Florida 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Belmont at Lipscomb, 8:15 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
TCU 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667

___

Saturday’s Games

Wichita St. at Baylor, 2 p.m.

Yale at TCU, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Kansas, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas St. at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.

MVSU at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Sam Houston St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

N. Illinois at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Providence 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Xavier 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
St. John’s 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Creighton 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Butler 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Marquette 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
DePaul 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Gonzaga 91, Creighton 74

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Xavier, 12 p.m.

Georgia at Marquette, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at Butler, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m.

Providence at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.

Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seton Hall at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Idaho 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
z-N. Colorado 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Montana St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
North Dakota 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Montana 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
S. Utah 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

E. Washington at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

CS Northridge at Montana, 9 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Sacramento St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Liberty 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Longwood 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Radford at VMI, 1 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.

NC A&T at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at Clemson, 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Campbell at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

High Point at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Purdue 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Northwestern 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Minnesota 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Rutgers 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Nebraska 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Penn St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Michigan 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Iowa 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Indiana 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Illinois 0 1 .000 6 2 .750
Maryland 0 1 .000 6 3 .667

___

Friday’s Games

Purdue 80, Maryland 75

Northwestern 72, Illinois 68, OT

Saturday’s Games

Indiana at Michigan, 12:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Northwestern at Purdue, 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Michigan at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indiana, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
z-Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UC Davis 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis at Washington St., 3 p.m.

Fresno St. at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii at Utah, 7 p.m.

UC Riverside at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Nevada at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stanford at Long Beach St., 5 p.m.

CS Northridge at Montana, 9 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.