NCAA Basketball

|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Army 81, UMBC 70
Bryant at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Maine at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
UMBC at The Citadel, 3 p.m.
Vermont at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Boston College at Hartford, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at LIU Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
___
Cincinnati at Xavier, 12 p.m.
Wichita St. at Baylor, 2 p.m.
Tulsa at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at UConn, 4 p.m.
Mercer at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Delaware St. at East Carolina, 5 p.m.
South Florida at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at SMU, 10 p.m.
Tulane at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
UCF at Alabama, 2 p.m.
Temple at George Washington, 2:30 p.m.
Campbell at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Towson 67, La Salle 60
Pittsburgh 76, Duquesne 64
North Carolina 85, Davidson 75
Holy Cross at La Salle, 9:30 a.m.
Maine at Fordham, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Saint Louis at Butler, 2 p.m.
UMass at South Carolina, 2 p.m.
Richmond at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.
Providence at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.
Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 5:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at VCU, 7 p.m.
Temple at George Washington, 2:30 p.m.
George Mason at Auburn, 3 p.m.
Dayton at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
___
Pittsburgh 76, Duquesne 64
Grambling St. 64, Georgia Tech 63
North Carolina 85, Davidson 75
Lehigh at Virginia, 12 p.m.
SC State at NC State, 12 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Mississippi, 2 p.m.
South Dakota at Duke, 3:30 p.m.
Richmond at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Kansas, 5:30 p.m.
Boston College at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Miami, 8 p.m.
Tulane at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Clemson, 3 p.m.
Seton Hall at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
Florida St. at Florida, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Belmont at Lipscomb, 8:15 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
___
Wichita St. at Baylor, 2 p.m.
Yale at TCU, 5 p.m.
Syracuse at Kansas, 5:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.
MVSU at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
N. Illinois at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Gonzaga 91, Creighton 74
Cincinnati at Xavier, 12 p.m.
Georgia at Marquette, 2 p.m.
Saint Louis at Butler, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m.
Providence at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.
Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 5:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Coppin St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|z-N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Montana St. at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
E. Washington at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Idaho at Nicholls, 7 p.m.
CS Northridge at Montana, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
UNC-Greensboro at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Radford at VMI, 1 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.
NC A&T at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Clemson, 3 p.m.
Campbell at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
High Point at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Purdue
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
___
Purdue 80, Maryland 75
Northwestern 72, Illinois 68, OT
Indiana at Michigan, 12:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.
Northwestern at Purdue, 4 p.m.
Nebraska at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Michigan at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Iowa at Indiana, 8 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|z-Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UC Davis at Washington St., 3 p.m.
Fresno St. at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Hawaii at Utah, 7 p.m.
UC Riverside at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Nevada at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Pepperdine at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Stanford at Long Beach St., 5 p.m.
CS Northridge at Montana, 9 p.m.