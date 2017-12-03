Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

December 3, 2017 3:01 am
 
5 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
z-Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Hartford 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Maine 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire 75, Bryant 59

Fordham 67, Maine 66, OT

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

Binghamton 76, Colgate 65

UMBC 98, The Citadel 72

Bucknell 81, Vermont 77

Albany (NY) 86, Columbia 82

Boston College 73, Hartford 61

Stony Brook 85, St. Francis (Pa.) 83

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

Sunday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Stony Brook at LIU Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Vermont at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Niagara at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Houston 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Tulane 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Temple 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
SMU 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
UConn 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Memphis 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UCF 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
East Carolina 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
South Florida 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

Xavier 89, Cincinnati 76

Wichita St. 69, Baylor 62

Illinois St. 65, Tulsa 58

UConn 84, Monmouth (NJ) 81, OT

Memphis 83, Mercer 81, 2OT

East Carolina 63, Delaware St. 57

Appalachian St. 84, South Florida 61

Houston 91, Arkansas 65

SMU 72, Southern Cal 55

Sunday’s Games

Tulane at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

UCF at Alabama, 2 p.m.

Temple at George Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Campbell at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Samford at Memphis, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

UConn at Syracuse, 9 p.m.

SMU at TCU, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
VCU 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
La Salle 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Dayton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Davidson 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Fordham 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Duquesne 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
UMass 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Richmond 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

La Salle 58, Holy Cross 54

Fordham 67, Maine 66, OT

St. Bonaventure 73, Buffalo 62

Butler 75, Saint Louis 45

South Carolina 76, UMass 70

Wake Forest 82, Richmond 53

Rhode Island 75, Providence 68

Villanova 94, Saint Joseph’s 53

VCU 82, Old Dominion 75

Sunday’s Games

Temple at George Washington, 2:30 p.m.

George Mason at Auburn, 3 p.m.

Dayton at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Md.-Eastern Shore at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

VMI at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Texas at VCU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duke 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Virginia 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Miami 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
North Carolina 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Syracuse 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Clemson 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
NC State 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Boston College 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia 75, Lehigh 54

NC State 103, SC State 71

Virginia Tech 83, Mississippi 80, OT

Duke 96, South Dakota 80

Wake Forest 82, Richmond 53

Kansas 76, Syracuse 60

Boston College 73, Hartford 61

Miami 80, Princeton 52

Sunday’s Games

Tulane at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Clemson, 3 p.m.

Seton Hall at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Florida St. at Florida, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Boston U. at Miami, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Virginia at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Duke, 9 p.m.

UConn at Syracuse, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Stetson 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
NJIT 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
North Florida 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 87, SC-Upstate 66

E. Kentucky 70, Jacksonville 65, OT

Middle Tennessee 81, Florida Gulf Coast 76

Lipscomb 95, Tennessee St. 86, OT

Sunday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Belmont at Lipscomb, 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Milwaukee at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

FAU at Florida Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
TCU 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Texas 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667

___

Saturday’s Games

Wichita St. 69, Baylor 62

Kansas 76, Syracuse 60

TCU 92, Yale 66

Sunday’s Games

Kansas St. at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.

MVSU at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Sam Houston St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

N. Illinois at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Texas at VCU, 7 p.m.

Virginia at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Nevada at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

SMU at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
St. John’s 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Butler 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Providence 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Creighton 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Marquette 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
DePaul 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

Xavier 89, Cincinnati 76

Georgia 73, Marquette 66

Butler 75, Saint Louis 45

DePaul 89, Youngstown St. 73

St. John’s 90, Sacred Heart 55

Rhode Island 75, Providence 68

Villanova 94, Saint Joseph’s 53

Sunday’s Games

Seton Hall at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Vermont at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Gonzaga at Villanova, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Creighton, 8 p.m.

Utah at Butler, 9 p.m.

St. John’s at Grand Canyon, 11:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Portland St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Idaho 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
z-N. Colorado 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
North Dakota 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Montana 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 68, Milwaukee 64

Sacramento St. at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona 60, CS Bakersfield 52

Sunday’s Games

E. Washington at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

CS Northridge at Montana, 9 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Sacramento St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Montana St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Creighton, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Winthrop 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Liberty 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Radford 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
High Point 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Longwood 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro 76, Liberty 75, 3OT

Radford 63, VMI 50

Gardner-Webb 87, SC-Upstate 66

Presbyterian 73, NC A&T 70

Sunday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at Clemson, 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Campbell at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

High Point at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

SC State at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Georgia, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Furman, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Purdue 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Penn St. 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Michigan 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Ohio St. 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Northwestern 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Minnesota 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Rutgers 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Nebraska 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Illinois 0 1 .000 6 2 .750
Maryland 0 1 .000 6 3 .667
Iowa 0 1 .000 4 4 .500
Indiana 0 1 .000 4 4 .500
Wisconsin 0 1 .000 3 5 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 69, Indiana 55

Penn St. 77, Iowa 73

Ohio St. 83, Wisconsin 58

Sunday’s Games

Northwestern at Purdue, 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Michigan at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Michigan St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UC Davis 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
z-Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis 81, Washington St. 67

Fresno St. 106, Long Beach St. 70

Utah 80, Hawaii 60

Grand Canyon 68, UC Riverside 56

UC Santa Barbara 67, San Diego 57

Nevada 76, UC Irvine 65

Cal Poly 91, Pepperdine 81

Sunday’s Games

Stanford at Long Beach St., 5 p.m.

CS Northridge at Montana, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Nebraska-Omaha at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.