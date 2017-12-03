NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
New Hampshire 75, Bryant 59
Fordham 67, Maine 66, OT
Binghamton 76, Colgate 65
UMBC 98, The Citadel 72
Bucknell 81, Vermont 77
Albany (NY) 86, Columbia 82
Boston College 73, Hartford 61
Stony Brook 85, St. Francis (Pa.) 83
Mass.-Lowell at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at LIU Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Niagara at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
Xavier 89, Cincinnati 76
Wichita St. 69, Baylor 62
Illinois St. 65, Tulsa 58
UConn 84, Monmouth (NJ) 81, OT
Memphis 83, Mercer 81, 2OT
East Carolina 63, Delaware St. 57
Appalachian St. 84, South Florida 61
Houston 91, Arkansas 65
SMU 72, Southern Cal 55
Tulane at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
UCF at Alabama, 2 p.m.
Temple at George Washington, 2:30 p.m.
Campbell at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Samford at Memphis, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
UConn at Syracuse, 9 p.m.
SMU at TCU, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
La Salle 58, Holy Cross 54
Fordham 67, Maine 66, OT
St. Bonaventure 73, Buffalo 62
Butler 75, Saint Louis 45
South Carolina 76, UMass 70
Wake Forest 82, Richmond 53
Rhode Island 75, Providence 68
Villanova 94, Saint Joseph’s 53
VCU 82, Old Dominion 75
Temple at George Washington, 2:30 p.m.
George Mason at Auburn, 3 p.m.
Dayton at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
VMI at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Texas at VCU, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
Virginia 75, Lehigh 54
NC State 103, SC State 71
Virginia Tech 83, Mississippi 80, OT
Duke 96, South Dakota 80
Wake Forest 82, Richmond 53
Kansas 76, Syracuse 60
Boston College 73, Hartford 61
Miami 80, Princeton 52
Tulane at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Clemson, 3 p.m.
Seton Hall at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
Florida St. at Florida, 9 p.m.
Boston U. at Miami, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Virginia at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Duke, 9 p.m.
UConn at Syracuse, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Gardner-Webb 87, SC-Upstate 66
E. Kentucky 70, Jacksonville 65, OT
Middle Tennessee 81, Florida Gulf Coast 76
Lipscomb 95, Tennessee St. 86, OT
Mass.-Lowell at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Belmont at Lipscomb, 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
FAU at Florida Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
___
Wichita St. 69, Baylor 62
Kansas 76, Syracuse 60
TCU 92, Yale 66
Kansas St. at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.
MVSU at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
N. Illinois at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
Texas at VCU, 7 p.m.
Virginia at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Nevada at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
SMU at TCU, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
___
Xavier 89, Cincinnati 76
Georgia 73, Marquette 66
Butler 75, Saint Louis 45
DePaul 89, Youngstown St. 73
St. John’s 90, Sacred Heart 55
Rhode Island 75, Providence 68
Villanova 94, Saint Joseph’s 53
Seton Hall at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Coppin St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Vermont at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Gonzaga at Villanova, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at Creighton, 8 p.m.
Utah at Butler, 9 p.m.
St. John’s at Grand Canyon, 11:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|z-N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Montana St. 68, Milwaukee 64
Sacramento St. at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
N. Arizona 60, CS Bakersfield 52
E. Washington at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Idaho at Nicholls, 7 p.m.
CS Northridge at Montana, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
Montana St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at Creighton, 8 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
UNC-Greensboro 76, Liberty 75, 3OT
Radford 63, VMI 50
Gardner-Webb 87, SC-Upstate 66
Presbyterian 73, NC A&T 70
UNC-Asheville at Clemson, 3 p.m.
Campbell at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
High Point at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
SC State at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Georgia, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Furman, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Purdue
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Indiana
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
Michigan 69, Indiana 55
Penn St. 77, Iowa 73
Ohio St. 83, Wisconsin 58
Northwestern at Purdue, 4 p.m.
Nebraska at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Michigan at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Iowa at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Michigan St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|z-Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UC Davis 81, Washington St. 67
Fresno St. 106, Long Beach St. 70
Utah 80, Hawaii 60
Grand Canyon 68, UC Riverside 56
UC Santa Barbara 67, San Diego 57
Nevada 76, UC Irvine 65
Cal Poly 91, Pepperdine 81
Stanford at Long Beach St., 5 p.m.
CS Northridge at Montana, 9 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.