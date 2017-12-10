Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

December 10, 2017 3:01 am
 
4 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Binghamton 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UMBC 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
z-Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Maine 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Towson 78, UMBC 65

Brown 89, Mass.-Lowell 75

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Holy Cross 62, New Hampshire 58

Northeastern 71, Vermont 67

Binghamton 77, Loyola (Md.) 64

Albany (NY) 74, Siena 69

Monday, Dec. 11

Sacred Heart at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Siena at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Hofstra at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Memphis, 9 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Tulane 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Temple 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Memphis 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UConn 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
SMU 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UCF 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Tulsa 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
East Carolina 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
South Florida 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

UCF 76, Southern U. 60

Memphis 90, Bryant 72

UConn 72, Coppin St. 59

Temple 81, Saint Joseph’s 78

Wichita St. 78, Oklahoma St. 66

Florida 66, Cincinnati 60

Houston 77, Saint Louis 58

Tulsa 61, Kansas St. 54

Sunday’s Games

Tulane at Florida St., 12 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

FIU at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Mississippi St. at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at UCF, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Memphis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Duquesne 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Davidson 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
George Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
La Salle 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
George Mason 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
VCU 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Dayton 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Fordham 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Richmond 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 97, Delaware St. 48

St. Bonaventure 75, Yale 67

Temple 81, Saint Joseph’s 78

Penn 78, Dayton 70

Fordham 76, St. Francis Brooklyn 68

Seton Hall 90, VCU 67

UMass 72, Providence 63

Penn St. 74, George Washington 54

George Mason 77, NC Central 65

Houston 77, Saint Louis 58

Sunday’s Games

La Salle at Villanova, 1 p.m.

James Madison at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Fordham at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Boston College 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Miami 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Virginia 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Syracuse 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Clemson 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
NC State 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Louisville 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Duke 0 1 .000 11 1 .917

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston College 89, Duke 84

NC State 88, UMKC 69

Louisville 71, Indiana 62

Syracuse 72, Colgate 58

Clemson 81, Samford 59

Notre Dame 92, Delaware 68

West Virginia 69, Pittsburgh 60

Sunday’s Games

Tulane at Florida St., 12 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

Bryant at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Columbia at Boston College, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Stetson 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
NJIT 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
North Florida 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Stetson 79, Marist 76

Tennessee 81, Lipscomb 71

Denver 84, SC-Upstate 69

Florida Gulf Coast 85, Texas-Arlington 78

Iona 74, NJIT 70

Monday, Dec. 11

North Florida at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

NJIT at Colgate, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
TCU 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Kansas 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Baylor 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Texas 0 0 .000 6 2 .750

___

Saturday’s Games

TCU 84, Nevada 80

Wichita St. 78, Oklahoma St. 66

West Virginia 69, Pittsburgh 60

Tulsa 61, Kansas St. 54

Sunday’s Games

Arizona St. at Kansas, 2 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Michigan at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Butler 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
St. John’s 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Creighton 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Providence 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Marquette 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
DePaul 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Saturday’s Games

Butler 95, Youngstown St. 67

Marquette 82, Wisconsin 63

Creighton 75, Nebraska 65

Georgetown 83, NC A&T 74

Seton Hall 90, VCU 67

UMass 72, Providence 63

DePaul 65, Ill.-Chicago 55

Xavier 96, Colorado 69

Sunday’s Games

La Salle at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

Alabama A&M at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

St. Peter’s at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Portland St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
z-N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Idaho 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Montana 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
North Dakota 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 71, Montana 68

UC Santa Barbara 91, Montana St. 69

Boise St. 77, Sacramento St. 54

Michigan St. 88, S. Utah 63

N. Dakota St. 88, North Dakota 79

Portland St. 87, Santa Clara 84

BYU 74, Weber St. 68

CS Bakersfield 66, Idaho 55

San Diego 79, N. Arizona 51

Sunday’s Games

E. Washington at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Winthrop 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Radford 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
High Point 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Longwood 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Saturday’s Games

Maryland 82, Gardner-Webb 60

VMI 81, Longwood 70

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Charleston Southern at SC State, 1 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Purdue 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Maryland 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Minnesota 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Penn St. 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Michigan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Nebraska 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Northwestern 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Indiana 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 4 7 .364
Rutgers 0 2 .000 8 3 .727
Illinois 0 2 .000 7 4 .636
Iowa 0 2 .000 4 6 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 97, William & Mary 62

Marquette 82, Wisconsin 63

Michigan 78, UCLA 69, OT

Maryland 82, Gardner-Webb 60

Louisville 71, Indiana 62

Creighton 75, Nebraska 65

Penn St. 74, George Washington 54

Michigan St. 88, S. Utah 63

Arkansas 95, Minnesota 79

Rutgers 92, Fairleigh Dickinson 54

Sunday’s Games

UNLV 89, Illinois 82

Southern U. at Iowa, 5 p.m.

IUPUI at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

Chicago St. at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Drake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Fordham at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
UC Davis 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
z-Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara 91, Montana St. 69

Rio Grande 73, UC Irvine 59

Cal St.-Fullerton 91, Utah Valley 83

Long Beach St. 78, Pepperdine 71

Loyola Marymount 74, CS Northridge 57

Fresno St. 83, Cal Poly 63

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Cal Poly at Bethune-Cookman, 7 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.