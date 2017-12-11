NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Sacred Heart at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Siena at Vermont, 7:30 p.m.
Hofstra at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Memphis, 9 p.m.
Boston U. at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
Florida St. 72, Tulane 53
FIU at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at UCF, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Memphis, 9 p.m.
Villanova at Temple, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at SMU, 8 p.m.
Houston at LSU, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Villanova 77, La Salle 68
Richmond 74, James Madison 71
Fordham at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
MVSU at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Duke
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
___
Florida St. 72, Tulane 53
Virginia Tech 93, Md.-Eastern Shore 40
Bryant at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Boston College, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
North Florida at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Colgate, 7 p.m.
FIU at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
___
Arizona St. 95, Kansas 85
Iowa St. 78, Alcorn St. 58
Michigan at Texas, 9 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
___
Villanova 77, La Salle 68
Alabama A&M at DePaul, 9 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
Villanova at Temple, 7 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|z-N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
South Dakota 75, E. Washington 73
North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Denver at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Oregon, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Charleston Southern at SC State, 1 p.m.
Longwood at Illinois, 8 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Purdue
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Northwestern
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
___
UNLV 89, Illinois 82
Iowa 91, Southern U. 60
Purdue 86, IUPUI 61
Chicago St. at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Drake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Fordham at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Texas, 9 p.m.
Longwood at Illinois, 8 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|z-Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Cal Poly at Bethune-Cookman, 7 p.m.