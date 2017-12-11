Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

December 11, 2017
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Binghamton 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UMBC 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
z-Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Maine 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Monday, Dec. 11

Sacred Heart at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Siena at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Hofstra at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Boston U. at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Temple 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Memphis 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Tulane 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UConn 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
SMU 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UCF 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Tulsa 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
East Carolina 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
South Florida 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Sunday’s Games

Florida St. 72, Tulane 53

Monday, Dec. 11

FIU at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Mississippi St. at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at UCF, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Villanova at Temple, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at SMU, 8 p.m.

Houston at LSU, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Duquesne 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Davidson 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
George Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
George Mason 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
VCU 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
La Salle 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Dayton 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Fordham 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Richmond 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Sunday’s Games

Villanova 77, La Salle 68

Richmond 74, James Madison 71

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Fordham at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

MVSU at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Boston College 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Florida St. 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Miami 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
North Carolina 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Virginia 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Syracuse 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Clemson 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
NC State 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Louisville 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Duke 0 1 .000 11 1 .917

___

Sunday’s Games

Florida St. 72, Tulane 53

Virginia Tech 93, Md.-Eastern Shore 40

Monday, Dec. 11

Bryant at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Columbia at Boston College, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Stetson 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
NJIT 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
North Florida 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Monday, Dec. 11

North Florida at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

NJIT at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

FIU at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
TCU 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Baylor 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Kansas 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Texas 0 0 .000 6 2 .750

___

Sunday’s Games

Arizona St. 95, Kansas 85

Iowa St. 78, Alcorn St. 58

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Michigan at Texas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Kennesaw St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Butler 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
St. John’s 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Creighton 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Providence 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Marquette 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
DePaul 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Sunday’s Games

Villanova 77, La Salle 68

Monday, Dec. 11

Alabama A&M at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

St. Peter’s at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Villanova at Temple, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Portland St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
z-N. Colorado 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Idaho 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Montana 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
North Dakota 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Sunday’s Games

South Dakota 75, E. Washington 73

Tuesday, Dec. 12

North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Denver at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Oregon, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Winthrop 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Radford 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
High Point 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Longwood 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Charleston Southern at SC State, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Longwood at Illinois, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Purdue 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Maryland 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Minnesota 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Penn St. 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Michigan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Nebraska 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Northwestern 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Indiana 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 4 7 .364
Rutgers 0 2 .000 8 3 .727
Illinois 0 2 .000 7 4 .636
Iowa 0 2 .000 5 6 .455

___

Sunday’s Games

UNLV 89, Illinois 82

Iowa 91, Southern U. 60

Purdue 86, IUPUI 61

Monday, Dec. 11

Chicago St. at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Drake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Fordham at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Texas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Longwood at Illinois, 8 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
UC Davis 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
z-Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Cal Poly at Bethune-Cookman, 7 p.m.

Sports News

