NCAA Basketball

December 16, 2017 3:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Binghamton 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Vermont 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UMBC 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
z-Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Hartford 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Maine 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

Canisius at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N. Kentucky at UMBC, 12 p.m.

Binghamton at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Providence, 2:30 p.m.

Maine at Saint Joseph’s, 4:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Houston 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Memphis 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
SMU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Tulane 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UConn 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UCF 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Temple 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Tulsa 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
East Carolina 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
South Florida 0 0 .000 5 6 .455

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Louisville, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Drexel at Temple, 5 p.m.

Manhattan at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Prairie View at Houston, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 18

N. Arizona at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Boise St. at SMU, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Duquesne 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Davidson 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
George Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
VCU 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
La Salle 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
George Mason 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Dayton 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Fordham 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Richmond 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami at George Washington, 12 p.m.

Davidson at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Georgia at UMass, 3 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

Vermont at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

Bucknell at VCU, 6 p.m.

Georgia St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

NC A&T at Duquesne, 12:30 p.m.

Penn St. at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Maine at Saint Joseph’s, 4:30 p.m.

Mercer at La Salle, 4:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Boston College 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Florida St. 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Miami 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
North Carolina 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Virginia 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Syracuse 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Clemson 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
NC State 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Louisville 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Duke 0 1 .000 11 1 .917

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Louisville, 12 p.m.

Miami at George Washington, 12 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at NC State, 12 p.m.

Syracuse at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Florida St., 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Kentucky, 2 p.m.

McNeese St. at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Davidson at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Clemson at Florida, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

CCSU at Boston College, 1 p.m.

North Carolina at Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 18

Charleston Southern at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Stetson 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
NJIT 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
North Florida 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at SC State, 4 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Florida Gulf Coast, 8:15 p.m.

North Florida at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Lipscomb, 2 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
TCU 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Baylor 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Kansas 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Texas 0 0 .000 6 3 .667

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Florida St., 2 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Texas, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

N. Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.

Rice at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Kansas at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Savannah St. at Baylor, 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 18

Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at TCU, 9 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Creighton 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Butler 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
St. John’s 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Providence 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Marquette 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
DePaul 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

___

Friday’s Games

Creighton 87, Md.-Eastern Shore 36

Saturday’s Games

Seton Hall at Rutgers, 12 p.m.

Butler at Purdue, 12 p.m.

Syracuse at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Northwestern at DePaul, 2 p.m.

ETSU at Xavier, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stony Brook at Providence, 2:30 p.m.

Iona at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 18

N. Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Creighton, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
z-N. Colorado 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Portland St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Idaho 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Montana 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
North Dakota 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at S. Utah, 2:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Gonzaga, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside at Montana, 3 p.m.

CS Northridge at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 18

Idaho at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

N. Arizona at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Denver at Montana St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Winthrop 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Radford 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Campbell 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
High Point 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Longwood 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Friday’s Games

E. Kentucky 70, Charleston Southern 65

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop at Alabama St., 2 p.m.

Cornell at Longwood, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Hampton, 2 p.m.

High Point at Wofford, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

Radford at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 18

Charleston Southern at Florida St., 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Purdue 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Maryland 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Minnesota 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Michigan 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Penn St. 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Nebraska 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Northwestern 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Indiana 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 5 7 .417
Rutgers 0 2 .000 9 3 .750
Illinois 0 2 .000 8 4 .667
Iowa 0 2 .000 5 6 .455

___

Saturday’s Games

Seton Hall at Rutgers, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Michigan, 12 p.m.

Butler at Purdue, 12 p.m.

Drake at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Michigan St., 2:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Ohio St., 6 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Kansas at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Penn St. at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 18

Houston Baptist at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indiana, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
z-Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UC Davis 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Friday’s Games

San Francisco 74, UC Davis 61

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at California, 4 p.m.

E. Michigan at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.

Princeton at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside at Montana, 3 p.m.

CS Northridge at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

