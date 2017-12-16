NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Vermont at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
Canisius at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at UMBC, 12 p.m.
Binghamton at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Providence, 2:30 p.m.
Maine at Saint Joseph’s, 4:30 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
___
Memphis at Louisville, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Drexel at Temple, 5 p.m.
Manhattan at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Houston, 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Boise St. at SMU, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Miami at George Washington, 12 p.m.
Davidson at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Georgia at UMass, 3 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
Vermont at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
Bucknell at VCU, 6 p.m.
Georgia St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
NC A&T at Duquesne, 12:30 p.m.
Penn St. at George Mason, 4 p.m.
Maine at Saint Joseph’s, 4:30 p.m.
Mercer at La Salle, 4:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Duke
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
___
Memphis at Louisville, 12 p.m.
Miami at George Washington, 12 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at NC State, 12 p.m.
Syracuse at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Florida St., 2 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Kentucky, 2 p.m.
McNeese St. at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Davidson at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
Clemson at Florida, 4:30 p.m.
CCSU at Boston College, 1 p.m.
North Carolina at Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Stetson at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville at SC State, 4 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Florida Gulf Coast, 8:15 p.m.
North Florida at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Lipscomb, 2 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
___
Oklahoma St. at Florida St., 2 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Texas, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
N. Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.
Rice at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Kansas at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Savannah St. at Baylor, 3 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at TCU, 9 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Texas, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
___
Creighton 87, Md.-Eastern Shore 36
Seton Hall at Rutgers, 12 p.m.
Butler at Purdue, 12 p.m.
Syracuse at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Northwestern at DePaul, 2 p.m.
ETSU at Xavier, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Providence, 2:30 p.m.
Iona at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Creighton, 9 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|z-N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Cent. Michigan at S. Utah, 2:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Gonzaga, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Weber St., 9 p.m.
UC Riverside at Montana, 3 p.m.
CS Northridge at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Idaho at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
N. Arizona at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Denver at Montana St., 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
E. Kentucky 70, Charleston Southern 65
Winthrop at Alabama St., 2 p.m.
Cornell at Longwood, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Hampton, 2 p.m.
High Point at Wofford, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
Radford at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Florida St., 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Purdue
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Northwestern
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
___
Seton Hall at Rutgers, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Michigan, 12 p.m.
Butler at Purdue, 12 p.m.
Drake at Iowa, 2 p.m.
Northwestern at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Oakland at Michigan St., 2:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Ohio St., 6 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Kansas at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Penn St. at George Mason, 4 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indiana, 8 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|z-Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
San Francisco 74, UC Davis 61
Cal St.-Fullerton at California, 4 p.m.
E. Michigan at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.
Princeton at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Montana, 3 p.m.
CS Northridge at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley at Hawaii, 11 p.m.