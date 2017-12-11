NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

Listen Live Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 10 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. St. Cloud State (35) 12-2-1 978 2
2. Denver (8) 9-3-4 918 1
3. Notre Dame (6) 16-3-1 907 4
4. Clarkson (1) 15-3-1 893 3
5. Cornell 10-2-0 760 6
6. North Dakota 10-5-5 758 5
7. Minnesota State 11-5-0 694 8
8. Northeastern 10-5-1 617 10
9. Ohio State 10-4-4 566 15
10. Minnesota 10-9-1 519 7
11. Providence 10-7-1 516 9
12. Western Michigan 10-8-1 433 11
13. Wisconsin 10-9-2 335 12
14. Boston College 9-7-2 327 14
15. Penn State 11-7-2 322 18
16. New Hampshire 9-7-1 260 13
17. Minnesota Duluth 8-9-2 150 17
18. Colgate 8-6-4 129 16
19. Union (N.Y.) 10-8-1 74 19
20. Canisius 10-5-1 69

Others receiving votes: Bowling Green 61, Colorado College 50, Miami 37, UMass Lowell 33, Omaha 26, Boston University 20, Harvard 16, Michigan 14, UMass 10, Niagara 4, Army 2, Bentley 1, Maine 1.

