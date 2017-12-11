NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 10 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. St. Cloud State (35)
|12-2-1
|978
|2
|2. Denver (8)
|9-3-4
|918
|1
|3. Notre Dame (6)
|16-3-1
|907
|4
|4. Clarkson (1)
|15-3-1
|893
|3
|5. Cornell
|10-2-0
|760
|6
|6. North Dakota
|10-5-5
|758
|5
|7. Minnesota State
|11-5-0
|694
|8
|8. Northeastern
|10-5-1
|617
|10
|9. Ohio State
|10-4-4
|566
|15
|10. Minnesota
|10-9-1
|519
|7
|11. Providence
|10-7-1
|516
|9
|12. Western Michigan
|10-8-1
|433
|11
|13. Wisconsin
|10-9-2
|335
|12
|14. Boston College
|9-7-2
|327
|14
|15. Penn State
|11-7-2
|322
|18
|16. New Hampshire
|9-7-1
|260
|13
|17. Minnesota Duluth
|8-9-2
|150
|17
|18. Colgate
|8-6-4
|129
|16
|19. Union (N.Y.)
|10-8-1
|74
|19
|20. Canisius
|10-5-1
|69
|—
Others receiving votes: Bowling Green 61, Colorado College 50, Miami 37, UMass Lowell 33, Omaha 26, Boston University 20, Harvard 16, Michigan 14, UMass 10, Niagara 4, Army 2, Bentley 1, Maine 1.