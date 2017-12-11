Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

December 11, 2017 7:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 18

Mount Union 21, Washington & Lee 0

Berry 34, Huntingdon 20

Delaware Valley 35, Western New England 0

Brockport 66, Plymouth State 0

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Husson 23, Springfield 21

Frostburg State 35, Wittenberg 7

Washington & Jefferson 31, Johns Hopkins 28

Wesley 45, RPI 27

Trine 63, Monmouth (Ill.) 24

North Central 17 St. John’s (Minn.) 7

        Coast Guard Cyber Command ‘just as important as cutters and aircraft’

Wartburg 35, Franklin 34, OT

Case Western 28, Illinois Wesleyan 0

Mary Hardin-Baylor 50, Chapman 6

St. Thomas (Minn.) 47, Eureka 8

Wisconsin-Oshkosh 63, Lakeland 0

Linfield 27, Hardin-Simmons 13

Second Round
Saturday, Nov. 25

Mount Union 45, Case Western 16

Frostburg State 46, Washington & Jefferson 23

Delaware Valley 37, Husson 15

Brockport 49, Wesley 28

Wartburg 49, Trine 7

Wisconsin-Oshkosh 42, North Central 21

Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, Linfield 0

St. Thomas (Minn.) 29, Berry 13

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Dec. 2

Brockport 31, Delaware Valley 28

Mount Union 70, Frostburg State 37

Wisconsin-Oshkosh 41, Wartburg 27

Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, St. Thomas (Minn.) 10

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 9

Mount Union 43, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 40

Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, Brockport 0

Championship
Friday, Dec. 15
At Salem, Va.

Mount Union (14-0) vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor (14-0), 7 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary Carson shoots pool at Michigan Boys and Girls Club

Today in History

1941: Germany, Italy declare war on US

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.