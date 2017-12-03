NCAA Football

|All Times EST
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|7
|1
|257
|141
|12
|1
|460
|166
|NC State
|6
|2
|239
|191
|8
|4
|367
|297
|Louisville
|4
|4
|292
|267
|8
|4
|468
|325
|Boston
|4
|4
|204
|177
|7
|5
|314
|270
|Wake Forest
|4
|4
|250
|232
|7
|5
|404
|316
|Florida St.
|3
|5
|156
|201
|6
|6
|320
|263
|Syracuse
|2
|6
|189
|297
|4
|8
|329
|386
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|7
|1
|217
|150
|10
|2
|354
|239
|Virginia Tech
|5
|3
|185
|121
|9
|3
|345
|162
|Georgia Tech
|4
|4
|224
|202
|5
|6
|309
|292
|Duke
|3
|5
|158
|184
|6
|6
|309
|249
|Virginia
|3
|5
|161
|235
|6
|6
|286
|320
|Pittsburgh
|3
|5
|182
|196
|5
|7
|287
|319
|North Carolina
|1
|7
|154
|274
|3
|9
|312
|375
___
Pittsburgh 24, Miami 14
Virginia Tech 10, Virginia 0
Georgia 38, Georgia Tech 7
Florida St. 38, Florida 22
Louisville 44, Kentucky 17
Boston 42, Syracuse 14
Duke 31, Wake Forest 23
NC State 33, North Carolina 21
Clemson 34, South Carolina 10
Florida St. 42, Louisiana-Monroe 10
Clemson 38, Miami 3
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|8
|0
|359
|187
|12
|0
|593
|302
|South Florida
|6
|2
|301
|186
|9
|2
|421
|248
|Temple
|4
|4
|209
|218
|6
|6
|298
|332
|Cincinnati
|2
|6
|169
|277
|4
|8
|251
|382
|UConn
|2
|6
|210
|306
|3
|9
|283
|455
|East Carolina
|2
|6
|215
|369
|3
|9
|299
|540
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|7
|1
|388
|234
|10
|2
|572
|401
|Houston
|5
|3
|231
|207
|7
|4
|312
|253
|SMU
|4
|4
|290
|303
|7
|5
|482
|426
|Navy
|4
|4
|227
|233
|6
|5
|334
|321
|Tulane
|3
|5
|242
|240
|5
|7
|330
|350
|Tulsa
|1
|7
|198
|279
|2
|10
|352
|450
___
Houston 24, Navy 14
UCF 49, South Florida 42
Cincinnati 22, UConn 21
SMU 41, Tulane 38
Memphis 70, East Carolina 13
Temple 43, Tulsa 22
UCF 62, Memphis 55
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|8
|1
|400
|271
|12
|1
|584
|325
|TCU
|7
|2
|267
|145
|10
|3
|431
|229
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|3
|393
|309
|9
|3
|555
|361
|Iowa St.
|5
|4
|235
|170
|7
|5
|359
|252
|Kansas St.
|5
|4
|268
|270
|7
|5
|385
|310
|West Virginia
|5
|4
|296
|312
|7
|5
|435
|379
|Texas
|5
|4
|229
|182
|6
|6
|350
|260
|Texas Tech
|3
|6
|277
|302
|6
|6
|412
|381
|Baylor
|1
|8
|217
|332
|1
|11
|292
|431
|Kansas
|0
|9
|129
|418
|1
|11
|224
|521
___
TCU 45, Baylor 22
Texas Tech 27, Texas 23
Oklahoma St. 58, Kansas 17
Kansas St. 20, Iowa St. 19
Oklahoma 59, West Virginia 31
Oklahoma 41, TCU 17
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|8
|1
|417
|179
|11
|2
|552
|259
|Penn St.
|7
|2
|358
|172
|10
|2
|499
|186
|Michigan St.
|7
|2
|196
|181
|9
|3
|277
|243
|Michigan
|5
|4
|211
|175
|8
|4
|309
|219
|Rutgers
|3
|6
|124
|294
|4
|8
|216
|340
|Indiana
|2
|7
|209
|270
|5
|7
|322
|304
|Maryland
|2
|7
|165
|349
|4
|8
|289
|445
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wisconsin
|9
|0
|288
|114
|12
|1
|439
|171
|Northwestern
|7
|2
|259
|170
|9
|3
|356
|238
|Iowa
|4
|5
|241
|181
|7
|5
|340
|239
|Purdue
|4
|5
|183
|173
|6
|6
|290
|232
|Nebraska
|3
|6
|214
|338
|4
|8
|309
|437
|Minnesota
|2
|7
|166
|250
|5
|7
|265
|274
|Illinois
|0
|9
|118
|303
|2
|10
|185
|378
___
Iowa 56, Nebraska 14
Ohio St. 31, Michigan 20
Purdue 31, Indiana 24
Wisconsin 31, Minnesota 0
Penn St. 66, Maryland 3
Northwestern 42, Illinois 7
Michigan St. 40, Rutgers 7
Ohio St. 27, Wisconsin 21
|CONFERENCE USA
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|8
|0
|368
|191
|10
|3
|518
|315
|FIU
|5
|3
|210
|216
|8
|4
|330
|342
|Marshall
|4
|4
|206
|147
|7
|5
|316
|231
|Middle Tennessee
|4
|4
|234
|193
|6
|6
|297
|291
|W. Kentucky
|4
|4
|226
|233
|6
|6
|314
|322
|Old Dominion
|3
|5
|177
|265
|5
|7
|248
|380
|Charlotte
|1
|7
|125
|251
|1
|11
|170
|393
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Texas
|7
|1
|293
|251
|9
|4
|467
|440
|Southern Miss
|6
|2
|266
|211
|8
|4
|366
|276
|UAB
|6
|2
|249
|175
|8
|4
|355
|292
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|4
|222
|206
|6
|6
|345
|320
|UTSA
|3
|5
|147
|146
|6
|5
|259
|187
|Rice
|1
|7
|163
|238
|1
|11
|195
|429
|UTEP
|0
|8
|83
|246
|0
|12
|141
|441
___
FIU 41, W. Kentucky 17
UAB 28, UTEP 7
North Texas 30, Rice 14
FAU 31, Charlotte 12
Southern Miss 28, Marshall 27
Middle Tennessee 41, Old Dominion 10
Louisiana Tech 20, UTSA 6
FAU 41, North Texas 17
FIU 63, UMass 45
|INDEPENDENTS
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3
|424
|262
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3
|343
|238
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|367
|382
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|222
|321
___
Stanford 38, Notre Dame 20
BYU 30, Hawaii 20
FIU 63, UMass 45
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|6
|2
|196
|179
|7
|6
|307
|342
|Ohio
|5
|3
|287
|185
|8
|4
|467
|309
|Buffalo
|4
|4
|251
|219
|6
|6
|342
|298
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|4
|202
|175
|5
|7
|293
|289
|Bowling Green
|2
|6
|247
|313
|2
|10
|304
|456
|Kent St.
|1
|7
|109
|271
|2
|10
|153
|421
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|7
|1
|296
|165
|11
|2
|509
|333
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|2
|256
|198
|8
|4
|356
|321
|N. Illinois
|6
|2
|255
|166
|8
|4
|362
|250
|W. Michigan
|4
|4
|276
|229
|6
|6
|407
|348
|E. Michigan
|3
|5
|226
|208
|5
|7
|313
|280
|Ball St.
|0
|8
|94
|387
|2
|10
|215
|488
___
Akron 24, Kent St. 14
E. Michigan 34, Bowling Green 31
Miami (Ohio) 28, Ball St. 7
Toledo 37, W. Michigan 10
Cent. Michigan 31, N. Illinois 24
Buffalo 31, Ohio 24
Toledo 45, Akron 28
|MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Mountain Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|7
|1
|285
|169
|10
|3
|417
|292
|Colorado St.
|5
|3
|284
|235
|7
|5
|406
|330
|Wyoming
|5
|3
|180
|131
|7
|5
|268
|214
|Utah St.
|4
|4
|261
|182
|6
|6
|372
|324
|Air Force
|4
|4
|257
|291
|5
|7
|377
|389
|New Mexico
|1
|7
|152
|270
|3
|9
|248
|382
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|7
|1
|221
|105
|9
|4
|347
|224
|San Diego St.
|6
|2
|243
|139
|10
|2
|365
|221
|UNLV
|4
|4
|220
|237
|5
|7
|346
|381
|Nevada
|3
|5
|259
|264
|3
|9
|338
|407
|Hawaii
|1
|7
|151
|268
|3
|9
|273
|407
|San Jose St.
|1
|7
|114
|336
|2
|11
|206
|542
___
San Diego St. 35, New Mexico 10
Nevada 23, UNLV 16
Fresno St. 28, Boise St. 17
San Jose St. 20, Wyoming 17
BYU 30, Hawaii 20
Air Force 38, Utah St. 35
Boise St. 17, Fresno St. 14
|PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|South Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|8
|1
|328
|210
|11
|2
|449
|342
|Arizona St.
|6
|3
|281
|262
|7
|5
|383
|375
|Arizona
|5
|4
|361
|350
|7
|5
|502
|409
|UCLA
|4
|5
|259
|326
|6
|6
|405
|441
|Utah
|3
|6
|244
|242
|6
|6
|354
|287
|Colorado
|2
|7
|222
|311
|5
|7
|317
|338
|North Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|7
|2
|302
|137
|10
|2
|443
|174
|Stanford
|7
|2
|271
|201
|9
|4
|416
|279
|Washington St.
|6
|3
|254
|242
|9
|3
|377
|293
|Oregon
|4
|5
|272
|270
|7
|5
|440
|339
|California
|2
|7
|238
|275
|5
|7
|333
|341
|Oregon St.
|0
|9
|172
|378
|1
|11
|248
|516
___
UCLA 30, California 27
Arizona St. 42, Arizona 30
Oregon 69, Oregon St. 10
Stanford 38, Notre Dame 20
Washington 41, Washington St. 14
Utah 34, Colorado 13
Southern Cal 31, Stanford 28
|SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|7
|1
|307
|98
|11
|1
|469
|138
|Auburn
|7
|1
|327
|152
|10
|3
|447
|225
|LSU
|6
|2
|209
|165
|9
|3
|337
|225
|Mississippi St.
|4
|4
|210
|191
|8
|4
|385
|245
|Texas A&M
|4
|4
|205
|250
|7
|5
|373
|344
|Mississippi
|3
|5
|236
|316
|6
|6
|394
|415
|Arkansas
|1
|7
|208
|337
|4
|8
|345
|434
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|7
|1
|295
|115
|12
|1
|454
|172
|South Carolina
|5
|3
|196
|162
|8
|4
|289
|250
|Kentucky
|4
|4
|217
|246
|7
|5
|309
|343
|Missouri
|4
|4
|277
|270
|7
|5
|472
|381
|Florida
|3
|5
|168
|222
|4
|7
|243
|300
|Vanderbilt
|1
|7
|180
|346
|5
|7
|295
|376
|Tennessee
|0
|8
|113
|278
|4
|8
|238
|349
___
Mississippi 31, Mississippi St. 28
Missouri 48, Arkansas 45
Georgia 38, Georgia Tech 7
Florida St. 38, Florida 22
Louisville 44, Kentucky 17
Auburn 26, Alabama 14
Vanderbilt 42, Tennessee 24
Clemson 34, South Carolina 10
LSU 45, Texas A&M 21
Georgia 28, Auburn 7
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|7
|1
|267
|141
|10
|2
|360
|210
|Appalachian St.
|7
|1
|291
|175
|8
|4
|401
|263
|Arkansas St.
|6
|2
|319
|184
|7
|4
|424
|274
|Georgia St.
|5
|3
|179
|207
|6
|5
|217
|280
|New Mexico St.
|4
|4
|229
|245
|6
|6
|355
|366
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|4
|202
|271
|5
|7
|338
|480
|Louisiana-Monroe
|4
|4
|337
|343
|4
|8
|407
|492
|Idaho
|3
|5
|158
|154
|4
|8
|251
|309
|South Alabama
|3
|5
|143
|193
|4
|8
|238
|318
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|6
|175
|259
|3
|9
|284
|408
|Georgia Southern
|2
|6
|194
|216
|2
|10
|250
|386
|Texas St.
|1
|7
|160
|266
|2
|10
|207
|403
___
Troy 62, Texas St. 9
Appalachian St. 31, Georgia St. 10
Arkansas St. 67, Louisiana-Monroe 50
New Mexico St. 17, Idaho 10
Georgia Southern 34, Louisiana-Lafayette 24
Florida St. 42, Louisiana-Monroe 10
Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia Southern 17
Idaho 24, Georgia St. 10
Appalachian St. 63, Louisiana-Lafayette 14
New Mexico St. 22, South Alabama 17
Troy 32, Arkansas St. 25
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Weber St.
|7
|1
|266
|126
|11
|2
|444
|215
|S. Utah
|7
|1
|294
|194
|9
|3
|403
|336
|E. Washington
|6
|2
|300
|250
|7
|4
|379
|367
|Sacramento St.
|6
|2
|328
|246
|7
|4
|414
|327
|N. Arizona
|6
|2
|272
|199
|7
|5
|363
|356
|Montana
|5
|3
|277
|230
|7
|4
|385
|319
|Montana St.
|5
|3
|237
|197
|5
|6
|278
|275
|UC Davis
|3
|5
|281
|295
|5
|6
|370
|354
|Idaho St.
|2
|6
|229
|306
|4
|7
|309
|391
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|216
|286
|3
|7
|278
|341
|North Dakota
|2
|6
|220
|299
|3
|8
|277
|381
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|138
|253
|1
|10
|203
|352
|Portland St.
|0
|8
|204
|381
|0
|11
|256
|473
___
Weber St. 21, W. Illinois 19
San Diego 41, N. Arizona 10
Weber St. 30, S. Utah 13
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|0
|177
|52
|12
|1
|394
|183
|Monmouth (NJ)
|4
|1
|183
|146
|9
|3
|394
|331
|Charleston Southern
|3
|2
|57
|89
|6
|5
|250
|218
|Liberty
|2
|3
|166
|163
|6
|5
|358
|334
|Presbyterian
|1
|4
|80
|145
|4
|7
|182
|325
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|5
|64
|132
|1
|10
|177
|311
___
Kennesaw St. 28, Samford 17
N. Iowa 46, Monmouth (NJ) 7
Kennesaw St. 17, Jacksonville St. 7
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|8
|0
|234
|61
|12
|0
|421
|106
|Stony Brook
|7
|1
|214
|165
|10
|3
|380
|268
|Elon
|6
|2
|163
|175
|8
|4
|256
|298
|New Hampshire
|5
|3
|167
|150
|9
|4
|295
|245
|Delaware
|5
|3
|170
|141
|7
|4
|233
|185
|Richmond
|4
|4
|218
|186
|6
|5
|340
|272
|Towson
|3
|5
|149
|186
|5
|6
|192
|263
|Villanova
|3
|5
|121
|126
|5
|6
|231
|177
|Maine
|3
|5
|155
|177
|4
|6
|246
|233
|Albany (NY)
|2
|6
|120
|150
|4
|7
|191
|195
|Rhode Island
|2
|6
|157
|236
|3
|8
|222
|300
|William & Mary
|0
|8
|105
|220
|2
|9
|165
|263
___
Furman 28, Elon 27
New Hampshire 14, CCSU 0
Stony Brook 59, Lehigh 29
James Madison 26, Stony Brook 7
New Hampshire 21, Cent. Arkansas 15
___
|IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Yale
|6
|1
|216
|118
|9
|1
|345
|156
|Columbia
|5
|2
|146
|130
|8
|2
|239
|175
|Dartmouth
|5
|2
|180
|141
|8
|2
|274
|200
|Penn
|4
|3
|170
|144
|6
|4
|298
|257
|Harvard
|3
|4
|131
|180
|5
|5
|220
|209
|Cornell
|3
|4
|134
|155
|3
|7
|173
|243
|Princeton
|2
|5
|267
|201
|5
|5
|382
|265
|Brown
|0
|7
|65
|240
|2
|8
|130
|301
___
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|8
|0
|264
|101
|11
|0
|400
|135
|Bethune-Cookman
|6
|2
|187
|154
|7
|4
|228
|263
|Howard
|6
|2
|234
|164
|7
|4
|329
|310
|NC Central
|5
|3
|164
|134
|7
|4
|236
|211
|Hampton
|5
|3
|154
|154
|6
|5
|236
|243
|Norfolk St.
|4
|4
|179
|194
|4
|7
|209
|303
|Savannah St.
|3
|5
|177
|185
|3
|8
|214
|347
|SC State
|2
|6
|156
|174
|3
|7
|205
|188
|Florida A&M
|2
|6
|193
|229
|3
|8
|242
|309
|Delaware St.
|2
|6
|133
|262
|2
|9
|158
|420
|Morgan St.
|1
|7
|214
|304
|1
|10
|214
|405
___
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|1
|261
|115
|11
|1
|467
|138
|South Dakota St.
|6
|2
|279
|198
|10
|2
|449
|270
|N. Iowa
|6
|2
|224
|159
|8
|5
|382
|307
|W. Illinois
|5
|3
|260
|201
|8
|4
|410
|266
|South Dakota
|4
|4
|259
|218
|8
|5
|496
|344
|Illinois St.
|4
|4
|182
|163
|6
|5
|287
|213
|Youngstown St.
|4
|4
|217
|173
|6
|5
|327
|210
|S. Illinois
|2
|6
|180
|238
|4
|7
|301
|302
|Missouri St.
|2
|6
|195
|294
|3
|8
|266
|421
|Indiana St.
|0
|8
|90
|388
|0
|11
|158
|494
___
South Dakota 38, Nicholls 31
Weber St. 21, W. Illinois 19
N. Iowa 46, Monmouth (NJ) 7
South Dakota St. 37, N. Iowa 22
Sam Houston St. 54, South Dakota 42
N. Dakota St. 38, San Diego 3
|NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|6
|0
|206
|125
|8
|4
|352
|313
|Duquesne
|4
|2
|206
|108
|7
|4
|354
|262
|Bryant
|4
|2
|187
|168
|6
|5
|333
|382
|St. Francis (PA)
|3
|3
|121
|95
|5
|6
|241
|161
|Sacred Heart
|2
|4
|133
|160
|4
|7
|277
|295
|Wagner
|2
|4
|122
|173
|4
|7
|234
|304
|Robert Morris
|0
|6
|73
|219
|2
|9
|112
|331
___
New Hampshire 14, CCSU 0
|OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|8
|0
|271
|103
|10
|2
|346
|180
|Austin Peay
|7
|1
|201
|154
|8
|4
|327
|297
|E. Illinois
|5
|3
|149
|184
|6
|5
|194
|286
|UT Martin
|4
|4
|136
|105
|6
|5
|216
|157
|E. Kentucky
|3
|5
|181
|224
|4
|7
|228
|292
|SE Missouri
|3
|5
|169
|142
|3
|8
|225
|240
|Tennessee St.
|2
|5
|149
|178
|6
|5
|267
|216
|Murray St.
|2
|5
|121
|191
|3
|8
|232
|322
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|7
|133
|229
|1
|10
|174
|325
___
Kennesaw St. 17, Jacksonville St. 7
|PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colgate
|5
|1
|223
|73
|7
|4
|305
|192
|Lehigh
|5
|1
|244
|191
|5
|7
|430
|492
|Fordham
|3
|3
|124
|147
|4
|7
|239
|384
|Holy Cross
|3
|3
|121
|119
|4
|7
|254
|279
|Lafayette
|3
|3
|69
|95
|3
|8
|132
|299
|Bucknell
|2
|4
|58
|129
|5
|6
|185
|249
|Georgetown
|0
|6
|64
|149
|1
|10
|138
|299
___
Stony Brook 59, Lehigh 29
|PIONEER LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego
|8
|0
|371
|97
|10
|3
|473
|227
|Drake
|6
|2
|223
|137
|7
|4
|295
|279
|Jacksonville
|5
|3
|205
|285
|7
|4
|324
|385
|Campbell
|5
|3
|276
|203
|6
|5
|372
|247
|Valparaiso
|5
|3
|223
|213
|6
|5
|330
|313
|Butler
|4
|4
|224
|185
|6
|5
|294
|275
|Dayton
|4
|4
|180
|153
|5
|6
|238
|217
|Marist
|3
|5
|197
|240
|4
|7
|234
|338
|Morehead St.
|3
|5
|180
|307
|4
|7
|266
|448
|Stetson
|1
|7
|139
|244
|2
|9
|166
|337
|Davidson
|0
|8
|131
|285
|2
|9
|220
|376
___
San Diego 41, N. Arizona 10
N. Dakota St. 38, San Diego 3
|SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wofford
|7
|1
|228
|177
|10
|2
|324
|249
|Samford
|6
|2
|228
|133
|8
|4
|336
|267
|Furman
|6
|2
|294
|159
|8
|5
|424
|311
|W. Carolina
|5
|3
|256
|175
|7
|5
|389
|325
|Mercer
|4
|4
|212
|173
|5
|6
|270
|260
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|155
|208
|5
|6
|237
|290
|Chattanooga
|3
|5
|165
|191
|3
|8
|195
|284
|ETSU
|2
|6
|154
|248
|4
|7
|211
|313
|VMI
|0
|8
|68
|296
|0
|11
|88
|408
___
Furman 28, Elon 27
Kennesaw St. 28, Samford 17
Wofford 28, Furman 10
|SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|9
|0
|354
|121
|10
|2
|429
|210
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|1
|413
|248
|11
|1
|559
|355
|McNeese St.
|7
|2
|252
|140
|9
|2
|328
|188
|Nicholls
|7
|2
|250
|227
|8
|4
|339
|302
|Southeastern Louisiana
|6
|3
|312
|203
|6
|5
|383
|282
|Northwestern St.
|4
|5
|216
|271
|4
|7
|250
|346
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|5
|188
|216
|4
|7
|216
|325
|Abilene Christian
|2
|7
|185
|245
|2
|9
|209
|321
|Lamar
|1
|8
|161
|326
|2
|9
|247
|391
|Incarnate Word
|1
|7
|182
|361
|1
|10
|232
|525
|Houston Baptist
|0
|9
|115
|270
|1
|10
|150
|307
___
South Dakota 38, Nicholls 31
New Hampshire 21, Cent. Arkansas 15
Sam Houston St. 54, South Dakota 42
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Grambling St.
|8
|0
|284
|140
|11
|1
|392
|245
|Southern
|5
|2
|239
|187
|7
|4
|301
|305
|Prairie View
|4
|3
|210
|142
|6
|5
|330
|275
|Texas Southern
|2
|6
|155
|221
|2
|9
|182
|322
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|6
|167
|229
|2
|9
|231
|379
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|6
|2
|253
|149
|7
|5
|372
|261
|Alabama St.
|4
|3
|90
|127
|5
|6
|154
|198
|Alabama A&M
|3
|4
|165
|154
|4
|7
|193
|292
|Jackson St.
|3
|5
|118
|171
|3
|8
|140
|284
|MVSU
|1
|6
|94
|255
|2
|9
|164
|445
___
Cheyney at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Alabama St. 37, Edward Waters 3
Grambling St. 30, Southern 21
Prairie View 30, Texas Southern 16
Grambling St. 40, Alcorn St. 32