NCAA Football

December 3, 2017 1:54 am
 
All Times EST
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 7 1 257 141 12 1 460 166
NC State 6 2 239 191 8 4 367 297
Louisville 4 4 292 267 8 4 468 325
Boston 4 4 204 177 7 5 314 270
Wake Forest 4 4 250 232 7 5 404 316
Florida St. 3 5 156 201 6 6 320 263
Syracuse 2 6 189 297 4 8 329 386
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami 7 1 217 150 10 2 354 239
Virginia Tech 5 3 185 121 9 3 345 162
Georgia Tech 4 4 224 202 5 6 309 292
Duke 3 5 158 184 6 6 309 249
Virginia 3 5 161 235 6 6 286 320
Pittsburgh 3 5 182 196 5 7 287 319
North Carolina 1 7 154 274 3 9 312 375

___

Friday, Nov. 24

Pittsburgh 24, Miami 14

Virginia Tech 10, Virginia 0

Saturday, Nov. 25

Georgia 38, Georgia Tech 7

Florida St. 38, Florida 22

Louisville 44, Kentucky 17

Boston 42, Syracuse 14

Duke 31, Wake Forest 23

NC State 33, North Carolina 21

Clemson 34, South Carolina 10

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 42, Louisiana-Monroe 10

Clemson 38, Miami 3

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UCF 8 0 359 187 12 0 593 302
South Florida 6 2 301 186 9 2 421 248
Temple 4 4 209 218 6 6 298 332
Cincinnati 2 6 169 277 4 8 251 382
UConn 2 6 210 306 3 9 283 455
East Carolina 2 6 215 369 3 9 299 540
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Memphis 7 1 388 234 10 2 572 401
Houston 5 3 231 207 7 4 312 253
SMU 4 4 290 303 7 5 482 426
Navy 4 4 227 233 6 5 334 321
Tulane 3 5 242 240 5 7 330 350
Tulsa 1 7 198 279 2 10 352 450

___

Friday, Nov. 24

Houston 24, Navy 14

UCF 49, South Florida 42

Saturday, Nov. 25

Cincinnati 22, UConn 21

SMU 41, Tulane 38

Memphis 70, East Carolina 13

Temple 43, Tulsa 22

Saturday’s Games

UCF 62, Memphis 55

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 8 1 400 271 12 1 584 325
TCU 7 2 267 145 10 3 431 229
Oklahoma St. 6 3 393 309 9 3 555 361
Iowa St. 5 4 235 170 7 5 359 252
Kansas St. 5 4 268 270 7 5 385 310
West Virginia 5 4 296 312 7 5 435 379
Texas 5 4 229 182 6 6 350 260
Texas Tech 3 6 277 302 6 6 412 381
Baylor 1 8 217 332 1 11 292 431
Kansas 0 9 129 418 1 11 224 521

___

Friday, Nov. 24

TCU 45, Baylor 22

Texas Tech 27, Texas 23

Saturday, Nov. 25

Oklahoma St. 58, Kansas 17

Kansas St. 20, Iowa St. 19

Oklahoma 59, West Virginia 31

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 41, TCU 17

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 8 1 417 179 11 2 552 259
Penn St. 7 2 358 172 10 2 499 186
Michigan St. 7 2 196 181 9 3 277 243
Michigan 5 4 211 175 8 4 309 219
Rutgers 3 6 124 294 4 8 216 340
Indiana 2 7 209 270 5 7 322 304
Maryland 2 7 165 349 4 8 289 445
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 9 0 288 114 12 1 439 171
Northwestern 7 2 259 170 9 3 356 238
Iowa 4 5 241 181 7 5 340 239
Purdue 4 5 183 173 6 6 290 232
Nebraska 3 6 214 338 4 8 309 437
Minnesota 2 7 166 250 5 7 265 274
Illinois 0 9 118 303 2 10 185 378

___

Friday, Nov. 24

Iowa 56, Nebraska 14

Saturday, Nov. 25

Ohio St. 31, Michigan 20

Purdue 31, Indiana 24

Wisconsin 31, Minnesota 0

Penn St. 66, Maryland 3

Northwestern 42, Illinois 7

Michigan St. 40, Rutgers 7

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 27, Wisconsin 21

CONFERENCE USA
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
FAU 8 0 368 191 10 3 518 315
FIU 5 3 210 216 8 4 330 342
Marshall 4 4 206 147 7 5 316 231
Middle Tennessee 4 4 234 193 6 6 297 291
W. Kentucky 4 4 226 233 6 6 314 322
Old Dominion 3 5 177 265 5 7 248 380
Charlotte 1 7 125 251 1 11 170 393
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Texas 7 1 293 251 9 4 467 440
Southern Miss 6 2 266 211 8 4 366 276
UAB 6 2 249 175 8 4 355 292
Louisiana Tech 4 4 222 206 6 6 345 320
UTSA 3 5 147 146 6 5 259 187
Rice 1 7 163 238 1 11 195 429
UTEP 0 8 83 246 0 12 141 441

___

Friday, Nov. 24

FIU 41, W. Kentucky 17

Saturday, Nov. 25

UAB 28, UTEP 7

North Texas 30, Rice 14

FAU 31, Charlotte 12

Southern Miss 28, Marshall 27

Middle Tennessee 41, Old Dominion 10

Louisiana Tech 20, UTSA 6

Saturday’s Games

FAU 41, North Texas 17

FIU 63, UMass 45

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 9 3 424 262
Army 0 0 0 0 8 3 343 238
UMass 0 0 0 0 4 8 367 382
BYU 0 0 0 0 4 9 222 321

___

Saturday, Nov. 25

Stanford 38, Notre Dame 20

BYU 30, Hawaii 20

Saturday’s Games

FIU 63, UMass 45

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Akron 6 2 196 179 7 6 307 342
Ohio 5 3 287 185 8 4 467 309
Buffalo 4 4 251 219 6 6 342 298
Miami (Ohio) 4 4 202 175 5 7 293 289
Bowling Green 2 6 247 313 2 10 304 456
Kent St. 1 7 109 271 2 10 153 421
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 7 1 296 165 11 2 509 333
Cent. Michigan 6 2 256 198 8 4 356 321
N. Illinois 6 2 255 166 8 4 362 250
W. Michigan 4 4 276 229 6 6 407 348
E. Michigan 3 5 226 208 5 7 313 280
Ball St. 0 8 94 387 2 10 215 488

___

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Akron 24, Kent St. 14

E. Michigan 34, Bowling Green 31

Miami (Ohio) 28, Ball St. 7

Friday, Nov. 24

Toledo 37, W. Michigan 10

Cent. Michigan 31, N. Illinois 24

Buffalo 31, Ohio 24

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 45, Akron 28

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
Mountain Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 7 1 285 169 10 3 417 292
Colorado St. 5 3 284 235 7 5 406 330
Wyoming 5 3 180 131 7 5 268 214
Utah St. 4 4 261 182 6 6 372 324
Air Force 4 4 257 291 5 7 377 389
New Mexico 1 7 152 270 3 9 248 382
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Fresno St. 7 1 221 105 9 4 347 224
San Diego St. 6 2 243 139 10 2 365 221
UNLV 4 4 220 237 5 7 346 381
Nevada 3 5 259 264 3 9 338 407
Hawaii 1 7 151 268 3 9 273 407
San Jose St. 1 7 114 336 2 11 206 542

___

Friday, Nov. 24

San Diego St. 35, New Mexico 10

Saturday, Nov. 25

Nevada 23, UNLV 16

Fresno St. 28, Boise St. 17

San Jose St. 20, Wyoming 17

BYU 30, Hawaii 20

Air Force 38, Utah St. 35

Saturday’s Games

Boise St. 17, Fresno St. 14

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
South Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 8 1 328 210 11 2 449 342
Arizona St. 6 3 281 262 7 5 383 375
Arizona 5 4 361 350 7 5 502 409
UCLA 4 5 259 326 6 6 405 441
Utah 3 6 244 242 6 6 354 287
Colorado 2 7 222 311 5 7 317 338
North Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 7 2 302 137 10 2 443 174
Stanford 7 2 271 201 9 4 416 279
Washington St. 6 3 254 242 9 3 377 293
Oregon 4 5 272 270 7 5 440 339
California 2 7 238 275 5 7 333 341
Oregon St. 0 9 172 378 1 11 248 516

___

Friday, Nov. 24

UCLA 30, California 27

Saturday, Nov. 25

Arizona St. 42, Arizona 30

Oregon 69, Oregon St. 10

Stanford 38, Notre Dame 20

Washington 41, Washington St. 14

Utah 34, Colorado 13

Friday’s Games

Southern Cal 31, Stanford 28

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 7 1 307 98 11 1 469 138
Auburn 7 1 327 152 10 3 447 225
LSU 6 2 209 165 9 3 337 225
Mississippi St. 4 4 210 191 8 4 385 245
Texas A&M 4 4 205 250 7 5 373 344
Mississippi 3 5 236 316 6 6 394 415
Arkansas 1 7 208 337 4 8 345 434
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 7 1 295 115 12 1 454 172
South Carolina 5 3 196 162 8 4 289 250
Kentucky 4 4 217 246 7 5 309 343
Missouri 4 4 277 270 7 5 472 381
Florida 3 5 168 222 4 7 243 300
Vanderbilt 1 7 180 346 5 7 295 376
Tennessee 0 8 113 278 4 8 238 349

___

Thursday, Nov. 23

Mississippi 31, Mississippi St. 28

Friday, Nov. 24

Missouri 48, Arkansas 45

Saturday, Nov. 25

Georgia 38, Georgia Tech 7

Florida St. 38, Florida 22

Louisville 44, Kentucky 17

Auburn 26, Alabama 14

Vanderbilt 42, Tennessee 24

Clemson 34, South Carolina 10

LSU 45, Texas A&M 21

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 28, Auburn 7

SUN BELT CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 7 1 267 141 10 2 360 210
Appalachian St. 7 1 291 175 8 4 401 263
Arkansas St. 6 2 319 184 7 4 424 274
Georgia St. 5 3 179 207 6 5 217 280
New Mexico St. 4 4 229 245 6 6 355 366
Louisiana-Lafayette 4 4 202 271 5 7 338 480
Louisiana-Monroe 4 4 337 343 4 8 407 492
Idaho 3 5 158 154 4 8 251 309
South Alabama 3 5 143 193 4 8 238 318
Coastal Carolina 2 6 175 259 3 9 284 408
Georgia Southern 2 6 194 216 2 10 250 386
Texas St. 1 7 160 266 2 10 207 403

___

Friday, Nov. 24

Troy 62, Texas St. 9

Saturday, Nov. 25

Appalachian St. 31, Georgia St. 10

Arkansas St. 67, Louisiana-Monroe 50

New Mexico St. 17, Idaho 10

Georgia Southern 34, Louisiana-Lafayette 24

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 42, Louisiana-Monroe 10

Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia Southern 17

Idaho 24, Georgia St. 10

Appalachian St. 63, Louisiana-Lafayette 14

New Mexico St. 22, South Alabama 17

Troy 32, Arkansas St. 25

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Weber St. 7 1 266 126 11 2 444 215
S. Utah 7 1 294 194 9 3 403 336
E. Washington 6 2 300 250 7 4 379 367
Sacramento St. 6 2 328 246 7 4 414 327
N. Arizona 6 2 272 199 7 5 363 356
Montana 5 3 277 230 7 4 385 319
Montana St. 5 3 237 197 5 6 278 275
UC Davis 3 5 281 295 5 6 370 354
Idaho St. 2 6 229 306 4 7 309 391
N. Colorado 2 6 216 286 3 7 278 341
North Dakota 2 6 220 299 3 8 277 381
Cal Poly 1 7 138 253 1 10 203 352
Portland St. 0 8 204 381 0 11 256 473

___

Saturday, Nov. 25

Weber St. 21, W. Illinois 19

San Diego 41, N. Arizona 10

Saturday’s Games

Weber St. 30, S. Utah 13

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 5 0 177 52 12 1 394 183
Monmouth (NJ) 4 1 183 146 9 3 394 331
Charleston Southern 3 2 57 89 6 5 250 218
Liberty 2 3 166 163 6 5 358 334
Presbyterian 1 4 80 145 4 7 182 325
Gardner-Webb 0 5 64 132 1 10 177 311

___

Saturday, Nov. 25

Kennesaw St. 28, Samford 17

N. Iowa 46, Monmouth (NJ) 7

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 17, Jacksonville St. 7

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 8 0 234 61 12 0 421 106
Stony Brook 7 1 214 165 10 3 380 268
Elon 6 2 163 175 8 4 256 298
New Hampshire 5 3 167 150 9 4 295 245
Delaware 5 3 170 141 7 4 233 185
Richmond 4 4 218 186 6 5 340 272
Towson 3 5 149 186 5 6 192 263
Villanova 3 5 121 126 5 6 231 177
Maine 3 5 155 177 4 6 246 233
Albany (NY) 2 6 120 150 4 7 191 195
Rhode Island 2 6 157 236 3 8 222 300
William & Mary 0 8 105 220 2 9 165 263

___

Saturday, Nov. 25

Furman 28, Elon 27

New Hampshire 14, CCSU 0

Stony Brook 59, Lehigh 29

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 26, Stony Brook 7

New Hampshire 21, Cent. Arkansas 15

INDEPENDENTS

___

IVY LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Yale 6 1 216 118 9 1 345 156
Columbia 5 2 146 130 8 2 239 175
Dartmouth 5 2 180 141 8 2 274 200
Penn 4 3 170 144 6 4 298 257
Harvard 3 4 131 180 5 5 220 209
Cornell 3 4 134 155 3 7 173 243
Princeton 2 5 267 201 5 5 382 265
Brown 0 7 65 240 2 8 130 301

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC A&T 8 0 264 101 11 0 400 135
Bethune-Cookman 6 2 187 154 7 4 228 263
Howard 6 2 234 164 7 4 329 310
NC Central 5 3 164 134 7 4 236 211
Hampton 5 3 154 154 6 5 236 243
Norfolk St. 4 4 179 194 4 7 209 303
Savannah St. 3 5 177 185 3 8 214 347
SC State 2 6 156 174 3 7 205 188
Florida A&M 2 6 193 229 3 8 242 309
Delaware St. 2 6 133 262 2 9 158 420
Morgan St. 1 7 214 304 1 10 214 405

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 7 1 261 115 11 1 467 138
South Dakota St. 6 2 279 198 10 2 449 270
N. Iowa 6 2 224 159 8 5 382 307
W. Illinois 5 3 260 201 8 4 410 266
South Dakota 4 4 259 218 8 5 496 344
Illinois St. 4 4 182 163 6 5 287 213
Youngstown St. 4 4 217 173 6 5 327 210
S. Illinois 2 6 180 238 4 7 301 302
Missouri St. 2 6 195 294 3 8 266 421
Indiana St. 0 8 90 388 0 11 158 494

___

Saturday, Nov. 25

South Dakota 38, Nicholls 31

Weber St. 21, W. Illinois 19

N. Iowa 46, Monmouth (NJ) 7

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota St. 37, N. Iowa 22

Sam Houston St. 54, South Dakota 42

N. Dakota St. 38, San Diego 3

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
CCSU 6 0 206 125 8 4 352 313
Duquesne 4 2 206 108 7 4 354 262
Bryant 4 2 187 168 6 5 333 382
St. Francis (PA) 3 3 121 95 5 6 241 161
Sacred Heart 2 4 133 160 4 7 277 295
Wagner 2 4 122 173 4 7 234 304
Robert Morris 0 6 73 219 2 9 112 331

___

Saturday, Nov. 25

New Hampshire 14, CCSU 0

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 8 0 271 103 10 2 346 180
Austin Peay 7 1 201 154 8 4 327 297
E. Illinois 5 3 149 184 6 5 194 286
UT Martin 4 4 136 105 6 5 216 157
E. Kentucky 3 5 181 224 4 7 228 292
SE Missouri 3 5 169 142 3 8 225 240
Tennessee St. 2 5 149 178 6 5 267 216
Murray St. 2 5 121 191 3 8 232 322
Tennessee Tech 1 7 133 229 1 10 174 325

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 17, Jacksonville St. 7

PATRIOT LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colgate 5 1 223 73 7 4 305 192
Lehigh 5 1 244 191 5 7 430 492
Fordham 3 3 124 147 4 7 239 384
Holy Cross 3 3 121 119 4 7 254 279
Lafayette 3 3 69 95 3 8 132 299
Bucknell 2 4 58 129 5 6 185 249
Georgetown 0 6 64 149 1 10 138 299

___

Saturday, Nov. 25

Stony Brook 59, Lehigh 29

PIONEER LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego 8 0 371 97 10 3 473 227
Drake 6 2 223 137 7 4 295 279
Jacksonville 5 3 205 285 7 4 324 385
Campbell 5 3 276 203 6 5 372 247
Valparaiso 5 3 223 213 6 5 330 313
Butler 4 4 224 185 6 5 294 275
Dayton 4 4 180 153 5 6 238 217
Marist 3 5 197 240 4 7 234 338
Morehead St. 3 5 180 307 4 7 266 448
Stetson 1 7 139 244 2 9 166 337
Davidson 0 8 131 285 2 9 220 376

___

Saturday, Nov. 25

San Diego 41, N. Arizona 10

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 38, San Diego 3

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wofford 7 1 228 177 10 2 324 249
Samford 6 2 228 133 8 4 336 267
Furman 6 2 294 159 8 5 424 311
W. Carolina 5 3 256 175 7 5 389 325
Mercer 4 4 212 173 5 6 270 260
The Citadel 3 5 155 208 5 6 237 290
Chattanooga 3 5 165 191 3 8 195 284
ETSU 2 6 154 248 4 7 211 313
VMI 0 8 68 296 0 11 88 408

___

Saturday, Nov. 25

Furman 28, Elon 27

Kennesaw St. 28, Samford 17

Saturday’s Games

Wofford 28, Furman 10

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Arkansas 9 0 354 121 10 2 429 210
Sam Houston St. 8 1 413 248 11 1 559 355
McNeese St. 7 2 252 140 9 2 328 188
Nicholls 7 2 250 227 8 4 339 302
Southeastern Louisiana 6 3 312 203 6 5 383 282
Northwestern St. 4 5 216 271 4 7 250 346
Stephen F. Austin 4 5 188 216 4 7 216 325
Abilene Christian 2 7 185 245 2 9 209 321
Lamar 1 8 161 326 2 9 247 391
Incarnate Word 1 7 182 361 1 10 232 525
Houston Baptist 0 9 115 270 1 10 150 307

___

Saturday, Nov. 25

South Dakota 38, Nicholls 31

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire 21, Cent. Arkansas 15

Sam Houston St. 54, South Dakota 42

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Grambling St. 8 0 284 140 11 1 392 245
Southern 5 2 239 187 7 4 301 305
Prairie View 4 3 210 142 6 5 330 275
Texas Southern 2 6 155 221 2 9 182 322
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 6 167 229 2 9 231 379
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 6 2 253 149 7 5 372 261
Alabama St. 4 3 90 127 5 6 154 198
Alabama A&M 3 4 165 154 4 7 193 292
Jackson St. 3 5 118 171 3 8 140 284
MVSU 1 6 94 255 2 9 164 445

___

Thursday, Nov. 23

Cheyney at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. 37, Edward Waters 3

Saturday, Nov. 25

Grambling St. 30, Southern 21

Prairie View 30, Texas Southern 16

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. 40, Alcorn St. 32

