Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New Orleans downs Williams Baptist 87-70

December 2, 2017 5:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Damion Rosser scored a season-high 19 points, Troy Green added 11 points with six assists, and New Orleans beat NAIA Williams Baptist 87-70 on Saturday.

Lamont Berzat scored 11 with four assists, Makur Puou had 10 points with nine rebounds, and Dionta Champion had a career-high 10 boards and three steals for the Privateers (2-5). New Orleans shot 54 percent from the field while holding the Eagles to 40.9 percent. Travin Thibodeaux blocked a career-high five shots.

Devante Carolina hit four straight 3-pointers but the Eagles trailed 58-38 early in the second half. Berzat hit consecutive 3s, Ezekiel Charles added another, and New Orleans led by 30 with 13:13 left. Williams Baptist scored eight straight while the Privateers went scoreless for four minutes and Dominique Dyes hit three straight 3s in the Eagles’ final 16-2 run.

Champion’s jumper put New Orleans up for good, 4-3, and the Privateers led 48-24 at halftime.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Carolina scored 19 for Williams Baptist, Dominique Dyes had 17 with five 3s and Colton Watson added 10 points.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.