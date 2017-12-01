NFL Calendar

Listen Live Sports

December 1, 2017
 
Dec. 31 — Regular season ends.

Jan. 6-7 — Wild-card playoffs.

Jan. 13-14 — Divisional playoffs.

Jan. 21 — Conference championships.

Feb. 4 — Super Bowl at Minneapolis.

Feb. 20 — First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

Feb. 27-March 5 — NFL comine in Indianapolis.

March 6 — Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

March 14 — 2018 league calendar begins, free agency opens, trades allowed.

March 25-28 — Annual league meeting, Orlando.

April 2 — Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2017 regular season may begin offseason workouts.

April 16 — Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

