NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: definitely will not play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Sunday

CHICAGO BEARS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — BEARS: DOUBTFUL: S Adrian Amos (hamstring), DT Eddie Goldman (hip), LB Pernell McPhee (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: S DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle). DNP: S Adrian Amos (hamstring), DT Eddie Goldman (hip), LB Pernell McPhee (shoulder). LIMITED: S DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle). FULL: WR Josh Bellamy (illness). BENGALS: OUT: LB Vontaze Burfict (concussion), CB Adam Jones (groin), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion), RB Joe Mixon (concussion), LB Nick Vigil (ankle), S Shawn Williams (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DT Geno Atkins (toe), CB Darqueze Dennard (knee), LB Vincent Rey (hamstring), S Brandon Wilson (ankle). DNP: DT Geno Atkins (toe), LB Vontaze Burfict (concussion), CB Adam Jones (groin), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion), RB Joe Mixon (concussion), LB Nick Vigil (ankle), S Shawn Williams (hamstring), S Brandon Wilson (ankle). LIMITED: CB Darqueze Dennard (knee), LB Vincent Rey (hamstring).

DALLAS COWBOYS at NEW YORK GIANTS — COWBOYS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Brice Butler (foot), T La’el Collins (back), DT Maliek Collins (foot), LB Justin Durant (concussion, illness), DE David Irving (concussion), CB Orlando Scandrick (back), T Tyron Smith (back). DNP: La’el Collins (back), DE David Irving (concussion), CB Orlando Scandrick (back). LIMITED: WR Brice Butler (foot), DT Maliek Collins (foot), LB Justin Durant (concussion, illness), T Tyron Smith (back). FULL: LB Sean Lee (hamstring), QB Dak Prescott (right hand). GIANTS: OUT: LB B.J. Goodson (ankle), G Justin Pugh (back). QUESTIONABLE: CB Eli Apple (hip, back), RB Orleans Darkwa (illness), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (finger), WR Travis Rudolph (hamstring), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), T Chad Wheeler (concussion). DNP: LB B.J. Goodson (ankle), G Justin Pugh (back). LIMITED: CB Eli Apple (hip, back), RB Orleans Darkwa (illness), RB Wayne Gallman (hip), DT Damon Harrison (elbow), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (finger), WR Travis Rudolph (hamstring), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring). FULL: T Chad Wheeler (concussion).

DETROIT LIONS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — LIONS: OUT: T Rick Wagner (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: RB Ameer Abdullah (neck), CB Jamal Agnew (knee), DE Ezekiel Ansah (ankle), T Emmett Cleary (ankle), G T.J. Lang (foot), P Sam Martin (right foot), T Corey Robinson (foot), QB Matthew Stafford (right hand), C Travis Swanson (knee), DE Cornelius Washington (shoulder). DNP: T Rick Wagner (ankle). LIMITED: RB Ameer Abdullah (neck), CB Jamal Agnew (knee), DE Ezekiel Ansah (ankle), T Emmett Cleary (ankle), G T.J. Lang (foot), T Corey Robinson (foot), QB Matthew Stafford (right hand), C Travis Swanson (knee), DE Cornelius Washington (shoulder). FULL: DE Dwight Freeney (not injury related), P Sam Martin (right foot). BUCCANEERS: OUT: CB Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring), DT Clinton McDonald (back), S Josh Robinson (hamstring), S T.J. Ward (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: DE Ryan Russell (knee). DNP: CB Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring), DT Clinton McDonald (back), S Josh Robinson (hamstring), S T.J. Ward (concussion). FULL: DE Robert Ayers (concussion), C Joe Hawley (illness), RB Doug Martin (concussion), DE Ryan Russell (knee), QB Jameis Winston (ankle).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — PACKERS: (Green Bay did not conduct a practice on Friday. The Friday practice report is an estimation.) OUT: CB Demetri Goodson (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: CB Davon House (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: DT Quinton Dial (chest, knee), G Lucas Patrick (hand), LB Nick Perry (foot, shoulder). DNP: CB Demetri Goodson (hamstring), CB Davon House (shoulder), LB Nick Perry (foot, shoulder). LIMITED: DT Quinton Dial (chest, knee). FULL: LB Ahmad Brooks (back), DT Kenny Clark (ankle), G Lucas Patrick (hand), LB Jake Ryan (neck, illness). BROWNS: (Cleveland conducted a walk-through on Friday. The Friday practice report is an estimation.) DOUBTFUL: S Jabrill Peppers (knee). QUESTIONABLE : CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee), WR Sammie Coates (knee, ankle), TE Seth DeValve (hip), DE Tyrone Holmes (knee), DT Danny Shelton (chest, ribs). DNP: S Jabrill Peppers (knee), DT Danny Shelton (chest, ribs). LIMITED: CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee), WR Kenny Britt (knee), WR Sammie Coates (knee, ankle), TE Seth DeValve (hip). FULL: T Shon Coleman (thumb), DE Tyrone Holmes (knee), TE David Njoku (wrist).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at BUFFALO BILLS — COLTS: OUT: TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring), C Ryan Kelly (concussion), CB Rashaan Melvin (hand), WR Donte Moncrief (ankle). QUESTIONABLE : T Denzelle Good (illness), CB Chris Milton (neck), C Mike Person (ankle). DNP: TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring), CB Rashaan Melvin (hand), CB Chris Milton (neck), WR Donte Moncrief (ankle). LIMITED: T Denzelle Good (illness), C Mike Person (ankle). FULL: RB Frank Gore (not injury related), DT Johnathan Hankins (chest), C Ryan Kelly (concussion), DT Hassan Ridgeway (shoulder). BILLS: OUT: G John Miller (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: T Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle), T Seantrel Henderson (back), CB Leonard Johnson (knee), QB Tyrod Taylor (knee), DT Kyle Williams (groin). DNP: T Seantrel Henderson (back), G John Miller (ankle). LIMITED: T Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle), CB Leonard Johnson (knee), QB Tyrod Taylor (knee), DT Kyle Williams (groin). FULL: WR Kelvin Benjamin (knee), RB Travaris Cadet (concussion), TE Charles Clay (knee), DT Deandre Coleman (knee), RB LeSean McCoy (knee), RB Mike Tolbert (hamstring), CB Tre’Davious White (concussion), DE Eddie Yarbrough (chest).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — VIKINGS: OUT: TE David Morgan (concussion), T Mike Remmers (back). QUESTIONABLE: C Pat Elflein (shoulder). DNP: TE David Morgan (concussion), T Mike Remmers (back). LIMITED: C Pat Elflein (shoulder). FULL: CB Mackensie Alexander (chest), RB C.J. Ham (neck), DT Linval Joseph (knee), LB Eric Kendricks (hip), S Andrew Sendejo (shoulder), DT Shamar Stephen (shoulder). PANTHERS: OUT: LB Shaq Thompson (foot). QUESTIONABLE: WR Kaelin Clay (shoulder), WR Devin Funchess (shoulder), C Ryan Kalil (neck), C Tyler Larsen (foot), TE Greg Olsen (foot). DNP: WR Devin Funchess (shoulder), C Tyler Larsen (foot), LB Shaq Thompson (foot). LIMITED: WR Kaelin Clay (shoulder), C Ryan Kalil (neck). FULL: S Mike Adams (not injury related), LB Thomas Davis (hamstring), RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), QB Cam Newton (right shoulder), TE Greg Olsen (foot), DE Julius Peppers (not injury related), RB Jonathan Stewart (foot).

NEW YORK JETS at DENVER BRONCOS — JETS: OUT: LB Bruce Carter (groin). QUESTIONABLE: RB Matt Forte (knee), G Brian Winters (abdomen, ankle). DNP: LB Bruce Carter (groin), LB Demario Davis (not injury related), RB Matt Forte (knee). LIMITED: G Brian Winters (abdomen, ankle). FULL: WR Robby Anderson (hamstring), S Terrence Brooks (not injury related), CB Juston Burris (concussion), G James Carpenter (knee), DT Xavier Cooper (knee), WR Jermaine Kearse (shoulder), RB Bilal Powell (hamstring). BRONCOS: OUT: G Ronald Leary (back), QB Paxton Lynch (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DE Adam Gotsis (illness), DT Domata Peko (knee), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle). DNP: DE Adam Gotsis (illness), G Ronald Leary (back), QB Paxton Lynch (ankle). LIMITED: DT Domata Peko (knee), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle). FULL: RB Jamaal Charles (not injury related), LB Todd Davis (ankle), RB De’Angelo Henderson (not injury related), LB Joseph Jones (achilles), DE Zach Kerr (toe, not injury related), LB Shane Ray (wrist).

OAKLAND RAIDERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — RAIDERS: OUT: G Jon Feliciano (concussion). DOUBTFUL: LB Cory James (knee), DE Jihad Ward (foot). QUESTIONABLE: CB David Amerson (foot), DE Denico Autry (hand), WR Amari Cooper (ankle), RB Jamize Olawale (ankle), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (hip). DNP: G Jon Feliciano (concussion), LB Cory James (knee), DE Jihad Ward (foot). LIMITED: CB David Amerson (foot), DE Denico Autry (hand), WR Amari Cooper (ankle), RB Jamize Olawale (ankle), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (hip). CHIEFS: OUT: C Mitch Morse (foot), S Eric Murray (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: LB Tamba Hali (knee). DNP: LB Tamba Hali (knee), C Mitch Morse (foot), S Eric Murray (ankle). LIMITED: DE Allen Bailey (knee). FULL: DT Bennie Logan (knee), S Steven Terrell (finger).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at LOS ANGELES RAMS — EAGLES: QUESTIONABLE: TE Zach Ertz (concussion), LB Joe Walker (neck). LIMITED: TE Zach Ertz (concussion). FULL: DE Derek Barnett (groin), C Jason Kelce (ankle), DT Destiny Vaeao (shoulder), LB Joe Walker (neck). RAMS: DOUBTFUL: CB Dominique Hatfield (hip). QUESTIONABLE: LB Connor Barwin (forearm), LB Alec Ogletree (elbow), WR Robert Woods (shoulder). DNP: CB Dominique Hatfield (hip). LIMITED: LB Mark Barron (not injury related), LB Connor Barwin (forearm), LB Alec Ogletree (elbow), WR Robert Woods (shoulder). FULL: RB Malcolm Brown (knee), S Lamarcus Joyner (shoulder), C John Sullivan (not injury related), T Andrew Whitworth (not injury related).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at HOUSTON TEXANS — 49ERS: QUESTIONABLE: T Trenton Brown (shoulder). LIMITED: T Trenton Brown (shoulder), S Adrian Colbert (thumb). FULL: DT DeForest Buckner (not injury related), DE Elvis Dumervil (not injury related), DT Earl Mitchell (not injury related), S Eric Reid (knee), T Joe Staley (not injury related). TEXANS: (Houston conducted a walk-through on Wednesday, The Wednesday practice report is an estimation.) OUT: RB Alfred Blue (concussion), T Julien Davenport (shoulder), LB Jelani Jenkins (concussion), WR Braxton Miller (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: G Xavier Su’a-Filo (groin). DNP: RB Alfred Blue (concussion), T Julien Davenport (shoulder), LB Jelani Jenkins (concussion), WR Braxton Miller (concussion). LIMITED: G Xavier Su’a-Filo (groin). FULL: G Jeff Allen (hand), LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), WR Will Fuller (ribs), CB Kareem Jackson (ribs), CB Johnathan Joseph (shoulder), G Greg Mancz (shoulder), WR Chris Thompson (neck), RB Jordan Todman (hand).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — SEAHAWKS: OUT: G Oday Aboushi (shoulder), S Kam Chancellor (neck), DT Nazair Jones (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DE Dion Jordan (neck). DNP: G Oday Aboushi (shoulder), S Kam Chancellor (neck), DT Nazair Jones (ankle). LIMITED: DE Dion Jordan (neck). FULL: LB D.J. Alexander (shoulder), DE Michael Bennett (knee), T Duane Brown (ankle), TE Jimmy Graham (ankle), G Luke Joeckel (knee), C Ethan Pocic (ankle), DE Marcus Smith (ankle), S Earl Thomas (not injury related), LB Bobby Wagner (hamstring). JAGUARS: OUT: WR Allen Hurns (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring), LB Telvin Smith (concussion). DNP: WR Allen Hurns (ankle), LB Telvin Smith (concussion). LIMITED: CB Aaron Colvin (elbow), WR Marqise Lee (foot), CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring). FULL: QB Blake Bortles (right wrist), DE Calais Campbell (wrist), RB Leonard Fournette (ankle), G Patrick Omameh (quadricep), LB Paul Posluszny (groin), G Chris Reed (knee), T Josh Wells (concussion).

TENNESSEE TITANS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — TITANS: OUT: LB Derrick Morgan (knee). DNP: LB Derrick Morgan (knee). FULL: WR Rishard Matthews (hamstring), CB Logan Ryan (concussion), TE Delanie Walker (ankle). CARDINALS: OUT: WR John Brown (toe), RB Adrian Peterson (neck). QUESTIONABLE: DT Josh Mauro (ankle), WR J.J. Nelson (knee), DT Corey Peters (ankle), CB Patrick Peterson (hamstring), T Jared Veldheer (elbow). DNP: WR John Brown (toe), RB Adrian Peterson (neck). LIMITED: DT Josh Mauro (ankle), WR J.J. Nelson (knee), DT Corey Peters (ankle), CB Patrick Peterson (hamstring), T Jared Veldheer (elbow). FULL: WR Jaron Brown (knee), LB Deone Bucannon (ankle), LB Karlos Dansby (not injury related), LS Justin Drescher (shoulder), WR Larry Fitzgerald (not injury related), TE Troy Niklas (hip, knee), DT Frostee Rucker (not injury related), C A.Q. Shipley (shoulder), RB Kerwynn Williams (ribs).

WASHINGTON REDSKINS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — REDSKINS: OUT: WR Maurice Harris (concussion), S Montae Nicholson (concussion), TE Jordan Reed (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB Zach Brown (hamstring, achilles), DE Terrell McClain (toe), T Morgan Moses (ankle), C Chase Roullier (hand), LB Martrell Spaight (ankle), T Trent Williams (knee). DNP: WR Maurice Harris (concussion), S Montae Nicholson (concussion), TE Jordan Reed (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Zach Brown (hamstring, achilles), DE Terrell McClain (toe), T Morgan Moses (ankle), C Chase Roullier (hand), LB Martrell Spaight (ankle), T Trent Williams (knee). FULL: DE Matt Ioannidis (hand), DE Anthony Lanier (knee), T Ty Nsekhe (core muscle), G Brandon Scherff (knee). CHARGERS: QUESTIONABLE: DT Corey Liuget (toe), WR Mike Williams (knee). LIMITED: DT Corey Liuget (toe). FULL: TE Antonio Gates (not injury related), CB Casey Hayward (hamstring), S Adrian Phillips (hamstring), C Spencer Pulley (knee), WR Mike Williams (knee).

BALTIMORE RAVENS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — RAVENS: DOUBTFUL: LB Za’Darius Smith (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE G Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder), WR Jeremy Maclin (back), LB C.J. Mosley (neck). DNP: LB Za’Darius Smith (shoulder), LB Terrell Suggs (not injury related). FULL: G Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder), WR Jeremy Maclin (back), LB C.J. Mosley (neck). STEELERS: OUT: CB Joe Haden (fibula), LB Tyler Matakevich (shoulder), LB Ryan Shazier (back). QUESTIONABLE: S Michael Mitchell (ankle). DNP: CB Joe Haden (fibula), LB Tyler Matakevich (shoulder), LB Ryan Shazier (back). LIMITED: S Michael Mitchell (ankle). FULL: WR Antonio Brown (toe), TE Vance McDonald (ankle), LB T.J. Watt (knee).

Monday Night

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — PATRIOTS: DNP: T Marcus Cannon (ankle), RB Dion Lewis (illness), LB Kyle Van Noy (calf), DE Deatrich Wise (foot). LIMITED: QB Tom Brady (achilles), CB Malcolm Butler (ankle), LB Marquis Flowers (knee), DE Trey Flowers (rib), CB Stephon Gilmore (ankle), WR Chris Hogan (shoulder), S Brandon King (hamstring), CB Eric Rowe (groin), WR Matt Slater (hamstring), T LaAdrian Waddle (ankle). FULL: LB Trevor Reilly (concussion). DOLPHINS: DNP: G Jermon Bushrod (foot), QB Matt Moore (foot), CB Cordrea Tankersley (ankle, shoulder), S Michael Thomas (knee), RB Damien Williams (shoulder). LIMITED: DT Davon Godchaux (knee), C Mike Pouncey (hip). FULL: DT Ndamukong Suh (knee), DE Cameron Wake (not injury related).