NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: definitely will not play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Thursday

DENVER BRONCOS AT INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — BRONCOS: OUT: QB Paxton Lynch (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DT Domata Peko (knee). COLTS: OUT: TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring), CB Nate Hairston (concussion), C Ryan Kelly (concussion), CB Rashaan Melvin (hand), WR Donte Moncrief (ankle).

Saturday

CHICAGO BEARS AT DETROIT LIONS — BEAR: LIMITED: S Adrian Amos (hamstring), DT Eddie Goldman (hip), S DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle), LB Pernell McPhee (shoulder), TE Adam Shaheen (chest), WR Kendall Wright (shoulder). LIONS: DNP: WR T.J. Jones (not injury related), G T.J. Lang (foot), CB Nevin Lawson (illness), C Travis Swanson (concussion), T Rick Wagner (ankle). LIMITED: DE Ezekiel Ansah (ankle), T Taylor Decker (shoulder), T Corey Robinson (foot). FULL: RB Ameer Abdullah (neck), CB Jamal Agnew (knee), T Emmett Cleary (ankle), QB Matthew Stafford (right hand).

L.A. CHARGERS AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — CHARGERS: DNP: TE Antonio Gates (not injury related). LIMITED: DT Corey Liuget (toe), T Russell Okung (knee). FULL: TE Hunter Henry (calf), LB Denzel Perryman (abdomen), S Adrian Phillips (hamstring), C Spencer Pulley (knee). CHIEFS: DNP: C Mitch Morse (foot). FULL: DE Allen Bailey (knee), DT Bennie Logan (knee), S Eric Murray (ankle), CB Darrelle Revis (shoulder), WR Demarcus Robinson (knee), WR Albert Wilson (hamstring, shoulder).

Sunday

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES AT N.Y. GIANTS — EAGLES: DNP: TE Brent Celek (not injury related), G Stefen Wisniewski (ankle). LIMITED: S Rodney McLeod (quad). FULL: DE Derek Barnett (groin), TE Zach Ertz (concussion), LB Joe Walker (neck). GIANTS: DNP: S Landon Collins (ankle), DT Damon Harrison (not injury related), WR Roger Lewis (ankle), OL Justin Pugh (back). LIMITED: CB Brandon Dixon (heel/hamstring), TE Rhett Ellison (finger), LB B.J. Goodson (ankle), DE Jason Pierre-Paul, (finger), WR Travis Rudolph (hamstring).

CINCINNATI BENGALS AT MINNESOTA VIKINGS — BENGALS: DNP: LB Vontaze Burfict (concussion), CB Darqueze Dennard (knee), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion), TE Tyler Kroft (hamstring), LB Kevin Minter (hamstring), RB Joe Mixon (concussion), LB Nick Vigil (ankle). LIMITED: RB Giovani Bernard (knee), DE Carlos Dunlap (chest), T Cedric Ogbuehi (shoulder), DT Pat Sims (heel), S Shawn Williams (hamstring). VIKINGS: DNP: CB Mackensie Alexander (ribs), TE Blake Bell (shoulder), LB Emmanuel Lamur (foot), T Riley Reiff (ankle), CB Xavier Rhodes (hip), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle). LIMITED: C Pat Elflein (shoulder), DT Linval Joseph (knee), RB Jerick McKinnon (shoulder), TE David Morgan (concussion), T Mike Remmers (back), G Jeremiah Sirles (knee), DT Shamar Stephen (shoulder), WR Adam Thielen (knee).

HOUSTON TEXANS AT JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — TEXANS: DNP: G Jeff Allen (groin), LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee, illness), LB Jelani Jenkins (concussion), T Kendall Lamm (concussion), WR Braxton Miller (concussion), QB Tom Savage (concussion). LIMITED: T Julien Davenport (shoulder), RB Andre Ellington (knee), S Andre Hal (knee), DE Joel Heath (knee), RB Lamar Miller (knee), LB Brian Peters (hamstring), G Xavier Su’a-Filo (groin). FULL: RB Alfred Blue (concussion), DT Brandon Dunn (back), G Greg Mancz (knee), RB Jordan Todman (hand), WR DeAndrew White (thigh). JAGUARS: DNP: RB Leonard Fournette (quadricep), WR Allen Hurns (ankle), WR Larry Pinkard (concussion), T Cam Robinson (back). LIMITED: WR Marqise Lee (foot). FULL: QB Blake Bortles (right wrist), LB Telvin Smith (concussion).

