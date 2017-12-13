Listen Live Sports

NFL spokesman: Roger Goodell views new contract as his last

December 13, 2017 1:35 pm
 
IRVING, Texas (AP) — An NFL spokesman says Commissioner Roger Goodell views the agreement reached on an extension last week as his final contract overseeing the league.

Spokesman Joe Lockhart said at the owners meetings Wednesday that Goodell “has been clear that he views this as his last contract” and that it will allow him to “deal with some of the important issues that we know are on the horizon.”

Those issues include a labor deal, with the current collective bargaining agreement expiring in 2021, and TV contracts. Goodell’s contract runs through 2024.

Lockhart says Goodell’s contract was discussed at the meetings, but he didn’t know if particular owners had addressed the matter. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones initially threatened to sue over the contract before backing off. Jones said he wanted to discuss the extension with fellow owners at these meetings.

For AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

