Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nicola resigns as Crotone coach after 4 straight losses

December 6, 2017 8:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CROTONE, Italy (AP) — Crotone coach Davide Nicola has resigned following four straight losses in all competitions.

The move came following an apparent clash with club management after a 3-0 defeat at home against Udinese on Monday.

The Calabrian club is in 16th place in Serie A, two points above the relegation zone.

Nicola was hired by Crotone before last season and guided the team to a 17th-place finish in the club’s Serie A debut.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Nicola then fulfilled a promise about avoiding relegation and rode his bike on a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) trip home — nearly the entire length of boot-shaped Italy.

Nicola dedicated the ride to his son, who died when he was hit by a bus while cycling at the age of 14.

A successor was not immediately named.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

W.Va. National Guard practices swift water rescues

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4491 -0.0123 5.76%
L 2020 26.6726 -0.0339 9.23%
L 2030 30.3526 -0.0688 13.61%
L 2040 32.9960 -0.0900 15.71%
L 2050 19.0832 -0.0605 17.63%
G Fund 15.5144 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0938 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9482 -0.1369 20.49%
S Fund 47.5889 -0.3664 17.67%
I Fund 30.1634 -0.0651 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.