Nicola resigns as Crotone coach after 4 straight losses

CROTONE, Italy (AP) — Crotone coach Davide Nicola has resigned following four straight losses in all competitions.

The move came following an apparent clash with club management after a 3-0 defeat at home against Udinese on Monday.

The Calabrian club is in 16th place in Serie A, two points above the relegation zone.

Nicola was hired by Crotone before last season and guided the team to a 17th-place finish in the club’s Serie A debut.

Advertisement

Nicola then fulfilled a promise about avoiding relegation and rode his bike on a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) trip home — nearly the entire length of boot-shaped Italy.

Nicola dedicated the ride to his son, who died when he was hit by a bus while cycling at the age of 14.

A successor was not immediately named.