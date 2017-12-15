Listen Live Sports

No. 14 Duke loses G Boykin for season with knee injury

December 15, 2017 12:35 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke says freshman guard Mikayla Boykin will miss the rest of the season after injuring her left knee.

Team spokesman Lindy Brown said Friday that Boykin was hurt Sunday in the 14th-ranked Blue Devils’ victory over Winthrop.

Boykin averaged 4.6 points, 3.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals while starting Duke’s first eight games.

She was the Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year in North Carolina last season, averaging 37.4 points for Clinton High School while setting the state high school athletic association’s scoring records for both single game (63 points) and in a season (1,159).

The disclosure of her injury came 10 days after another guard, Kyra Lambert, said she would redshirt this season after tearing a knee ligament last March during the NCAA Tournament.

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

