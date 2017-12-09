No. 20 TCU beats No. 22 Nevada 84-80 for 15th straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Fisher scored 20 points and No. 20 TCU defeated 22nd-ranked Nevada 84-80 on Friday night in the Hall of Fame Basketball Classic, extending its nation’s-best winning streak to 15 games.

The Horned Frogs (10-0) never trailed playing the last game of a tripleheader in front of a sparse late-night crowd at Staples Center. Kenrich Williams added 16 points and 11 rebounds, his 11th double-double during the streak.

Cody Martin had 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolf Pack (8-2). Jordan Caroline added 21 points and 10 rebounds. Martin’s twin brother, Caleb, had 17 points.

Kendall Stephens hit a 3-pointer to leave Nevada trailing 83-80 with 8 seconds left.

Fisher got fouled and made one free throw. He then stole the ball from Cody Martin as time expired.

Nevada closed within eight points early in the second half before TCU went on a 19-10 run, extending its lead to 67-50. The Horned Frogs got three 3-pointers, two from Fisher, in the spurt. He also made two free throws.

From there, the Wolf Pack cut their deficit to 72-67 thanks to the Martin twins. They anchored a 17-5 run, going 6 of 6 from the free throw line.

Williams hit a 3-pointer that pushed TCU’s lead to 79-69 before Nevada chipped away at it.

After setting a school record with an 8-0 start, Nevada has lost two in a row, both to Big 12 schools on the road.

TCU has defeated four straight opponents as a ranked team for the first time since winning five in a row during the 1997-98 season.

Nevada: Hosts Radford in the opening round of the Las Vegas Classic on Dec. 17.

TCU: Hosts Texas Southern on Monday in the first of three straight home games.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25