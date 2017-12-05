No. 20 TCU extends win streak to 13 with 94-83 win over SMU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kenrich Williams had 27 points to lead five TCU players in double figures, and got tackled after a steal and breakaway toward the basket as the 20th-ranked Horned Frogs extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 14 games with a 94-83 victory over SMU on Tuesday night.

The Frogs (9-0) were already starting to separate themselves midway through the second half when Williams came up with an SMU turnover. The 6-foot-7 guard was going the other way when Ben Emelogu caught up from behind and essentially dragged him to the court.

After the flagrant foul, Williams made one free throw and TCU kept possession. After several passes, Desmond Bane hit a 3-pointer from the left wing in front of the Frogs’ bench that put them up 67-56.

SMU (7-3) was coming off a 17-point home win over then-No.14 Southern Cal just three days earlier.

The Mustangs played at TCU, only about 40 miles from their Dallas campus, for the first time in four seasons.

Kouat Noi had 16 points for TCU, Bane had 14, Jaylen Fisher 11 and Ahmed Hamdy 10. Fisher had nine assists.

Williams, who was 7-of-8 shooting with five 3s, just missed his fifth straight double-double, finishing with nine rebounds. He also had five assists.

Ethan Chargois led five SMU players in double figures with 21 points, while Jarrey Foster had 19. Shake Milton had 18 points, but was only 1-of-7 from 3-point range, while Jimmy Whitt had 12 points before fouling out and Emelogu had 10.

TCU led for good after Fisher fed Williams for a 3-pointer with 14 1/2 minutes left to snap a 47-all tie.

Williams hit two 3-pointers to start the game and an opening 8-2 run for TCU. He had five quick points (a layup and 3-pointer) after SMU got within 10-9.

Vlad Brodziansky’s 3-pointer put TCU up 23-16 midway through the first half before Milton scored eight for the Mustangs in a 13-2 spurt that put them ahead.

Williams then had two free throws before consecutive 3s by Noi put TCU back in front.

BIG PICTURE

SMU: Even though the Mustangs shot 52 percent overall (30 of 55), they struggled on 3-pointers by making only 6 of 21 from long range.

TCU: The Frogs keep sharing the basketball. They entered the game ranked fourth nationally with 20 assists per game, and then had 21 assists on 26 field goals. TCU, with its highest ranking since 1998, scored at least 83 points for the fourth straight game and seventh time this season. The defending NIT champs are 24-2 in non-conference games under second-year Jamie Dixon.

UP NEXT

SMU will have an extended break during exams before playing New Orleans on Dec. 13. That will start a five-game home stand at Moody Coliseum, where the Mustangs have a 28-game winning streak.

TCU plays No. 22 Nevada on Friday night in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Staples Center. It will be the first time Dixon, a North Hollywood native, coaches a game in Los Angeles. His parents still live in the home he grew up in, and his sister is an attorney for Los Angeles County.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25