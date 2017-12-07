Listen Live Sports

No. 21 Purdue dominates Valparaiso 80-50

December 7, 2017 8:41 pm
 
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Vincent Edwards scored 15 points, Carson Edwards finished with 10 points, and No. 21 Purdue dominated Valparaiso 80-50 on Thursday night.

With 8 minutes remaining in the first half, the Boilermakers held a 15-12 lead when Carsen Edwards’ fastbreak layup ignited a 21-4 run over the rest of the half.

Purdue (9-2) used aggressive defense and fast-paced offense, to force 11 turnovers in the first half that resulted in 11 points for the Boilermakers. Isaac Haas finished with 10 points for Purdue.

Joe Burton led the Crusaders (8-1) with 19 points.

The Boilermakers opened the second half with an 8-2 run and led by as many as 32 points during the final 20 minutes.

Purdue shot 45 percent (28 of 62) with 16 of its 28 field goals coming by way of an assist.

Valparaiso shot 33 percent (20 of 60). The Crusaders remain winless at Purdue and hold a 2-15 record all-time against the Boilermakers.

ONE MORE WIN

Purdue coach Matt Painter is one win from notching the 300th of his career. The Purdue alum will have an opportunity this weekend to get the milestone win at home inside Mackey Arena, where the Boilermakers have won 13 straight games.

BIG PICTURE

The Boilermakers took care of each of their early Big Ten Conference opponents last week. Purdue has four more non-conference opponents before continuing Big Ten play, including a matchup with Butler in the annual Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Dec. 16.

UP NEXT

Purdue hosts IUPUI on Sunday.

Valparaiso visits Ball State on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

