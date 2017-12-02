No. 22 Michigan women beat LIU Brooklyn 86-49

NEW YORK (AP) — Hallie Thome scored 19 points and Katelynn Flaherty and Nicole Munger added 16 apiece to help No. 22 Michigan beat LIU Brooklyn 86-49 on Saturday.

The Wolverines (5-2) are starting a busy part of their schedule with five games in 11 days. They host No. 23 Marquette on Thursday as the only ranked team in the stretch.

Michigan scored the first seven points of the game and led 10-5 before getting the final 14 points of the opening quarter to put the game away early. Flaherty had 11 points in the opening quarter.

The Blackbirds (3-4) finally ended a nearly 12:30 scoring drought with a layup by Deangelique Waithe with 4:45 left in the second quarter. That basket ended a 23-0 run by the Wolverines spanning the quarters. LIU was down 35-7 at that point.

The Wolverines led 45-11 at the half. LIU competed hard in the final 20 minutes, only losing the second half by three points.

Drew Winter scored 13 points to lead the Blackbirds.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: This was Michigan’s first trip to New York since the 2013-14 season. … Michigan’s two losses this season came against No. 5 Louisville and No. 3 Notre Dame.

LIU: The Blackbirds are playing a Top 25 team for the third consecutive year. LIU hosted then No. 14 Florida State in 2015 and played at seventh-ranked Ohio State last year. … LIU was playing its first home game since Nov. 14.

ALL IN THE FAMILY

Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico’s nine-year-old daughter Cecelia took part in a shooting contest. She made a layup, free throw and 3-pointer — each on her first shot all in under 10 seconds to win a prize pack.

HOMECOMING OF SORTS

When the game was originally schedule, Michigan had two players from the New York area on its roster. Both are no longer on the team. Flaherty is from New Jersey as well as Barnes Arico. The pair had about 60 friends and family at the game. It was a quick trip for Michigan as the team flew in Friday and had a flight back home Saturday night which was why the game tipped at noon.

UP NEXT

Michigan: At Detroit Mercy on Monday.

LIU: At George Mason on Thursday.

Follow Doug on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dougfeinberg