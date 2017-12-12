No. 25 Cincinnati sends Mississippi State to 1st loss 65-50

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Jacob Evans III had 24 points and eight rebounds as No. 25 Cincinnati recovered from back-to-back losses and handed Mississippi State its first defeat, 65-50 on Tuesday night.

The Bearcats (8-2) were coming off losses to crosstown rival Xavier and Florida that dropped them from No. 11 to the fringe of the rankings. They ended the slump with a solid defensive showing against the Southeastern Conference’s last unbeaten team, blocking 11 shots.

Mississippi State (8-1) was off to its best start since 2003-04. The Bulldogs struggled to make shots in their first game against a ranked team. They missed 10 straight in the first half and 14 in a row in the second as Cincinnati blew open a close game.

Aric Holman matched his career high with 18 points for Mississippi State, which shot a season-low 30 percent from the field.

Advertisement

Cincinnati has won 31 straight home games, the longest streak in the nation. The Bearcats are playing this season at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University while their on-campus arena is renovated. They went 18-0 at Fifth Third Arena last season.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs can’t get that breakthrough win against a ranked team. They have dropped 18 in a row against teams in the Top 25. Their last such win was 67-57 over Arizona on Nov. 18, 2011.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats’ offense was stymied during the back-to-back losses against Xavier and Florida. Cincinnati shot 41 percent from the field against Mississippi State but scored 22 points off 14 Bulldogs turnovers. The Bearcats scored only 60 points in the loss to Florida on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State plays at UT Martin on Saturday.

Cincinnati plays UCLA at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday.

___

More college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25