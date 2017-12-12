No. 3 Louisville keeps rolling, routs Tennessee State 95-56

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Asia Durr, Jazmine Jones and Sam Fuehring each scored 12 points to lead a balanced offense for No. 3 Louisville, which scored the game’s first 12 points to jump-start a 95-56 blowout of Tennessee State on Tuesday night.

Seeking a tuneup before its upcoming rivalry matchup at Kentucky, the Cardinals (12-0) made 8 of their first 9 shots toward finishing 38 of 70 from the field (54 percent). They led 57-27 at halftime and by as many as 42 while dominating the boards 52-31 in continuing their second-best start in program history.

Bionca Dunham, Myisha Hines-Allen and Kylee Shook each added 11 points and Dana Evans had 10 as seven Cardinals scored in double figures. Louisville swept its four-game home stand against Tennessee schools by an average margin of 37.5 points.

Taylor Williams had five 3-pointers and 17 points and Tia Wooten added 12 points for Tennessee State (1-6), which had sought consecutive wins after starting 0-5. The Tigers shot 31 percent from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee State: Though overwhelmed throughout by the Cardinals, the Ohio Valley Conference school made tough perimeter shots and even mounted a 7-0, second-quarter run to get within 34-19. The Tigers were outscored 23-8 the rest of the quarter, symbolizing the challenge they faced the whole game. They still made a season-high eight 3-pointers, and have converted at least seven from behind the arc in their past three contests.

Louisville: The Cardinals had a tough act to follow after holding Middle Tennessee to single digits in each quarter over the weekend. But they didn’t look past the Tigers or look back with a 12-0 lead, allowing coach Jeff Walz to clear his bench before halftime. Their only blemish was 17 turnovers, though they scored 27 points off 18 TSU mistakes.

UP NEXT

Tennessee State hosts Lipscomb on Friday.

Louisville visits rival Kentucky on Sunday, seeking its second consecutive win over the Wildcats after last year’s close victory.

