No. 5 S Carolina frontcourt shines, beats No. 14 Duke 72-52

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Alexis Jennings had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 5 South Carolina to a 72-52 win over No. 14 Duke on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (8-1) were missing two senior guards because of injuries, and Duke packed it in, hoping to force someone other than All-American A’ja Wilson to beat them.

So when the double teams came, Wilson and her teammates were able to find their quieter frontcourt starter Jennings, and she cleaned up their misses. The junior had eight offensive rebounds.

Wilson also got her shots, scoring 18 points and pulling down 11 rebounds to start a new double-double streak.

The Gamecocks scored 54 of their 72 points in the paint.

The Blue Devils (6-2) kept it close in the first quarter and trailed 21-16 after a 3-point play by Lexie Brown. But after Jennings followed a Wilson miss with a score, Duke never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

South Carolina’s defense also did its job, holding the normally sure-shooting Blue Devils to just 38 percent (22 of 58) from the field, well below their 46 percent average this season. Duke came in eighth in the nation shooting 44 percent on 3-pointers but made just 1 of 10 from behind the arc.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils starting backcourt of Lexie Brown and Rebecca Greenwell averaged more than 36 points a game coming in. But they combined for only 21 points on Sunday. Duke was able to hang with South Carolina in the first quarter by shooting 46 percent. But then the shots stopped falling. Duke now has five games against lesser opponents to get ready for Atlantic Coast Conference play.

South Carolina: With transfer Lindsey Spann nursing a sprained knee and typical starter Bianca Cuevas-Moore still out with her own knee problems, this seemed like a trap for the Gamecocks. But good shooting and ball movement made this an easier-than-expected win. If the defending national champions get this kind of play most nights, they will be in the mix again in March.

UP NEXT

Duke: The Blue Devils start a five-game homestand with a Thursday game against UNC-Greensboro.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks host College of Charleston on Tuesday before a 12-day break for exams.