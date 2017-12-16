No. 6 Miami remains undefeated, downs GW 59-50

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dewan Huell scored 15 points, Lonnie Walker IV had 13 and No. 6 Miami used a fast start to beat George Washington 59-50 on Saturday.

One of six remaining unbeaten teams in Division 1 entering the weekend, the Hurricanes (9-0) ripped off 13 of the game’s first 15 points on their way to a 21-point lead. The scrappy Colonials pulled within seven with 13:53 remaining, but the rally fizzled down the stretch.

Playing its first game since Dec. 5, Miami shot 41 percent from the field, including a 5-for-21 day from beyond the arc. The Hurricanes made at least half of their field-goal attempts in seven of their first eight games.

Jair Bolden had 13 points and Terry Nolan Jr. scored 10 for the Colonials (5-6), who used a 17-3 run overlapping halftime to cut Miami’s lead to 35-28.

George Washington shot 18.5 percent (5 for 27) from the field in the first half and finished at 30.2 percent overall. Miami ranks second nationally in scoring defense and field goal defense.

DJ Vasiljevic scored 10 points for Miami, which is 9-0 for the first time since the 2007-08 team opened the season with 12 consecutive wins.

The matchup wrapped up a home-and-home series. Miami won 72-64 last season.

INJURIES

Bruce Brown started for Miami after missing the previous game with a left hand injury. The Hurricanes’ third-leading scorer and assist leader had three points on 1-of-6 shooting with three assists.

ROAD WARRIORS

With a neutral site tournament in Hawaii during Christmas Week and two ACC road games also coming up, Miami will not play at home again until Jan. 7 against Florida State.

HAPPY HOMECOMING

Miami’s Jim Larranaga spent 14 years in the D.C. area as head coach at George Mason and famously led the Patriots to the 2006 Final Four.

BIG PICTURE

The Hurricanes have yet to trail in the second half this season.

The Colonials fell to 0-2 against ranked teams this season.

UP NEXT

The Hurricanes venture outside the U.S. mainland for the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii. They open the tournament on Friday against Hawaii, followed by a matchup Saturday against either Davidson or New Mexico State.

George Washington hosts New Hampshire on Friday.