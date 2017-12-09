Listen Live Sports

No. 7 Texas A&M beats Prairie View A&M 73-53

December 9, 2017 7:12 pm
 
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Junior guard Admon Gilder scored 14 points and No. 7 Texas A&M overcame a sluggish start to defeat Prairie View A&M 73-53 on Saturday.

The Aggies (8-1) led 44-40 5 minutes into the second half before scoring the next 18 points over a 7-minute span to put away the game against the outmanned Panthers (2-7).

A&M forward Robert Williams far outpaced everyone else on the court with 16 rebounds, which tied a career-high in his two seasons at A&M. On the downside for the Aggies Williams also had a game-high five turnovers, and the Aggies had seven more miscues (17-10) than the Panthers.

Zachary Hamilton led the Panthers with a game-high 18 points and Gary Blackston followed with 17.

Both teams were bad from long range, as the Aggies made 5 of 18 3-point attempts (28 percent) and the Panthers made 3 of 15 (20 percent).

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies have further proof they need faster starts to the games they’re expected to win in a runaway, considering they only led the Panthers by four nearly 5 minutes into the second half.

PRAIRIE VIEW: The Panthers can take heart in playing the seventh-ranked team in the nation close for more than a half, especially in playing their seventh straight game away from home to start the season. Prairie View might be disappointed right now, but such challenges as Saturday greatly prepare the Panthers for SWAC play.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: For the first time this season the Aggies are settling in at home, as Saturday’s game marked the first of four consecutive nonconference games in Reed Arena. A&M next plays host to Savannah State on Wednesday, the first time this season they’ve played back-to-back games at home.

Prairie View: The Panthers are beginning the final stretch of playing their first 13 games on the road. They play at Tulsa on Thursday, and don’t play at home until Dec. 29.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

