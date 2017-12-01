Non-Tender Free Agents

NEW YORK (AP) — The 26 players who became free agents when their teams failed to offer 2018 contracts Friday:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

CHICAGO (4) — Al Alburquerque, rhp; Alen Hanson, ss; Jake Petricka, rhp; Zach Putnam, rhp.

DETROIT (1) — Bruce Rondon, rhp.

HOUSTON (1) — Mike Fiers, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Terrance Gore, of.

SEATTLE (2) — Shae Simmons, rhp; Drew Smyly, lhp.

TAMPA BAY (1) — Xavier Cedeno, lhp.

TEXAS (4) — Hanser Alberto, ss; Alex Gonzalez, rhp; A.J. Griffin, rhp; Nick Martinez, rhp.

TORONTO (2) — Ryan Goins, 2b; Tom Koehler, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (2) — J.J. Hoover, rhp; T.J. McFarland, lhp.

ATLANTA (3) — Matt Adams, 1b; Jace Peterson, inf-of; Danny Santana, of.

CHICAGO (2) — Taylor Davis, c; Hector Rondon, rhp.

CINCINNATI (1) — Kyle Crockett, lhp.

MILWAUKEE (1) — Jared Hughes, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — Albert Suarez, rhp.