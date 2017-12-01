Non-Tender Free Agents

NEW YORK (AP) — The 26 players who became free agents when their teams failed to offer 2018 contracts Friday:
CHICAGO (4) — Al Alburquerque, rhp; Alen Hanson, ss; Jake Petricka, rhp; Zach Putnam, rhp.
DETROIT (1) — Bruce Rondon, rhp.
HOUSTON (1) — Mike Fiers, rhp.
KANSAS CITY (1) — Terrance Gore, of.
SEATTLE (2) — Shae Simmons, rhp; Drew Smyly, lhp.
TAMPA BAY (1) — Xavier Cedeno, lhp.
TEXAS (4) — Hanser Alberto, ss; Alex Gonzalez, rhp; A.J. Griffin, rhp; Nick Martinez, rhp.
TORONTO (2) — Ryan Goins, 2b; Tom Koehler, rhp.
___
ARIZONA (2) — J.J. Hoover, rhp; T.J. McFarland, lhp.
ATLANTA (3) — Matt Adams, 1b; Jace Peterson, inf-of; Danny Santana, of.
CHICAGO (2) — Taylor Davis, c; Hector Rondon, rhp.
CINCINNATI (1) — Kyle Crockett, lhp.
MILWAUKEE (1) — Jared Hughes, rhp.
SAN FRANCISCO (1) — Albert Suarez, rhp.