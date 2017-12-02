Listen Live Sports

North Dakota State rolls past San Diego again, 38-3

December 2, 2017 6:41 pm
 
1 min read
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Easton Stick threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and second-seeded North Dakota State rolled past San Diego 38-3 on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

The Bison (11-1), who won five consecutive FCS titles from 2012-16 and lost to eventual champion James Madison in the semifinals last year, will take on No. 7 seed Wofford in the quarterfinals. The Bison also beat San Diego (10-3) in last year’s second round, 45-7.

Leading 17-0 at halftime, the Bison broke the game open with a 21-point third quarter with Ty Brooks running 23 yards for a score, Bruce Anderson scoring on a 48-yard screen pass and Stick throwing 13 yards to RJ Urzendowski, who made a diving, one-handed grab.

Stick threw a 19-yard TD pass to Seth Wilson and ran 51 yards for another score in the first quarter. Cam Pederson added a 47-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Stick finished 9 of 16 for 171 yards passing and rushed for 54 yards. Anderson rushed for 112 yards on 14 carries along with his touchdown catch. Brooks finished with 88 yards rushing as the Bison rolled up 472 yards offense while holding the Toreros to 174.

San Diego, which had won nine straight games, got its only points on Patrick Murray’s 48-yard, fourth-quarter field goal.

