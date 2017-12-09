Listen Live Sports

North Texas has easy time with McNeese, wins 85-47

December 9, 2017 8:25 pm
 
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Roosevelt Smart and Ryan Woolridge scored 15 points apiece and North Texas rolled to an 85-47 victory over McNeese on Saturday night.

Smart was 5 of 10 from the floor and made three 3-pointers, and Woolridge was 5-of-7 shooting from the field. Zachary Simmons and Tope Arikawe each added 11 points for North Texas (6-5), which shot 53 percent from the field but missed 19 3-pointers and seven free throws.

Stephen Ugochukwu scored 16 points and Jacob Ledoux had 11 to lead McNeese (3-5).

Ugochukwu made consecutive layups to pull the Cowboys to 18-16 midway through the first half. DJ Draper answered with a 3-pointer to spark a 17-0 run for a 33-18 halftime lead. Woolridge scored four points and North Texas missed five shots during the stretch.

The Mean Green had 17 assists and forced 20 turnovers, and outrebounded McNeese 42-26.

